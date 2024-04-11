https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/yars-unstoppable-russian-missile-that-can-create-nuclear-apocalypse-1117866206.html
YARS: Unstoppable Russian Missile That Can Create Nuclear Apocalypse
One of the most destructive weapons in Russia’s arsenal that is capable of reducing entire cities to smoldering craters has been involved in a military exercise conducted recently in the depths of Siberia.
YARS: Unstoppable Russian Missile That Can Create Nuclear Apocalypse
One of the most destructive weapons in Russia’s arsenal that is capable of reducing entire cities to smoldering craters has been involved in a military exercise conducted recently in the depths of Siberia.
The intercontinental ballistic missile YARS can strike targets virtually anywhere on the globe with deadly accuracy.
The missile’s name is an acronym for “Yadernaya Raketa Sderzhivaniya,” which translates from Russian as “Nuclear Deterrence Missile.”
Not only does YARS carry a payload of multiple independently targetable warheads (MIRV), the missile’s stealth capabilities and onboard countermeasures ensure that it can bypass even the most advanced defense systems.
Since YARS can be launched from mobile platforms, it practically guarantees that any potential preemptive strike against Russia’s nuclear deterrent would fail to deprive Moscow of these missiles.
And in case the enemy gets the bright idea of trying to take out YARS mobile launchers with commando teams, each YARS launcher crew includes highly competent and well-armed soldiers whose only job is to ensure that no one interferes with the missile launcher’s operations.