https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/yars-unstoppable-russian-missile-that-can-create-nuclear-apocalypse-1117866206.html

YARS: Unstoppable Russian Missile That Can Create Nuclear Apocalypse

YARS: Unstoppable Russian Missile That Can Create Nuclear Apocalypse

Sputnik International

One of the most destructive weapons in Russia’s arsenal that is capable of reducing entire cities to smoldering craters has been involved in a military exercise conducted recently in the depths of Siberia.

2024-04-11T11:37+0000

2024-04-11T11:37+0000

2024-04-11T11:37+0000

military

russia

russia’s strategic missile forces

yars

nuclear missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117867753_0:3:1401:791_1920x0_80_0_0_57c0e61b41496c14ddf319dcf41dc912.png

The intercontinental ballistic missile YARS can strike targets virtually anywhere on the globe with deadly accuracy.The missile’s name is an acronym for “Yadernaya Raketa Sderzhivaniya,” which translates from Russian as “Nuclear Deterrence Missile.”Not only does YARS carry a payload of multiple independently targetable warheads (MIRV), the missile’s stealth capabilities and onboard countermeasures ensure that it can bypass even the most advanced defense systems.Since YARS can be launched from mobile platforms, it practically guarantees that any potential preemptive strike against Russia’s nuclear deterrent would fail to deprive Moscow of these missiles.And in case the enemy gets the bright idea of trying to take out YARS mobile launchers with commando teams, each YARS launcher crew includes highly competent and well-armed soldiers whose only job is to ensure that no one interferes with the missile launcher’s operations.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

YARS ICBM: Why Russia's Adversaries Fear This Missile? Sputnik International YARS ICBM: Why Russia's Adversaries Fear This Missile? 2024-04-11T11:37+0000 true PT0M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yars missile, rs-24 yars, russian nuclear missiles