Bidenomics: A Massive Failure Unleashing Soaring Inflation
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the shortcomings of Bidenomics in tackling the economic issues in the United States.
2024-04-12T04:18+0000
2024-04-12T04:18+0000
2024-04-12T15:58+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117879174_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_285b624103416d35f9a894dc62d56145.png
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill on the latest from the court cases against former US President Donald Trump.Following the conversation on Trump, Rachel turned her attention to the economy, where finance expert Aquiles Larrea broke down the most recent inflation figures and the shortcomings of Bidenomics.To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to political commentator Misty Winston about the GOP civil war in the House of Representatives over the FISA bill.In the final segment, geopolitical analyst KJ Noh spoke to Rachel about the tripartite meeting between the Philippine, Japanese, and US leaders, as they look to counter China in the South China Sea region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:18 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 12.04.2024)
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill on the latest from the court cases against former US President Donald Trump.
Following the conversation on Trump, Rachel turned her attention to the economy, where finance expert Aquiles Larrea broke down the most recent inflation figures and the shortcomings of Bidenomics.
To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to political commentator Misty Winston about the GOP civil war in the House of Representatives over the FISA bill.
In the final segment, geopolitical analyst KJ Noh spoke to Rachel about the tripartite meeting between the Philippine, Japanese, and US leaders, as they look to counter China in the South China Sea region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
