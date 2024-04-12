https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/climate-victory-in-courts-freedom-caucus-vs-fisa-abortion-on-campaign-trail-1117877856.html

Climate Victory in Courts, Freedom Caucus Vs FISA, Abortion on Campaign Trail

Independent voters in the US are consistently mischaracterized, and the gulf between the 2024 candidates’ ground games grows.

Lawyer, writer and environmental advocate Steven Donziger joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what’s being called a landmark victory in the European Court of Human Rights for climate activists, the tactic of suing governments and fossil fuel companies to meet their climate responsibilities, how oil companies are responding to climate activism among their shareholders, new EPA rules on chemical plant emissions and “forever chemicals,” and President Joe Biden’s real climate record.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the Congressional debate over renewing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, why the Freedom Caucus seems to be alone in opposing the surveillance it facilitates, the famine spreading in Gaza as Israel restricts humanitarian aid deliveries, the state of negotiations on a ceasefire, how Iran and Turkey are navigating the regional challenges the war in Gaza creates, and whether the actions of Israeli military hold up to their stated strategic goals.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses how abortion policy could affect tight Congressional races in Arizona, whether this abortion victory in Arizona will prove Pyrrhic, how immigration is affecting politics in New York state and nationally, the state of both presidential candidates’ campaigns, and what is dragging down enthusiasm for President Joe Biden other than his actual record.The Misfits also discuss the death of football star and accused murderer OJ Simpson, a new state immigration law in Iowa, the many jobs of NBC’s chair, and state dinner fashion. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

