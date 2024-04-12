https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/gop-donors-eye-3rd-party-candidates-to-stifle-bidens-presidential-hopes-1117877941.html

GOP Donors Eye 3rd Party Candidates to Stifle Biden's Presidential Hopes

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest developments from around the world, including the GOP donors eyeing third-party presidential candidates.

The show starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon providing an analysis of the FISA bill, which crashed in the House amid former president Donald Trump's push to kill the surveillance law.Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes discusses Uri Berliner's critique of NPR's coverage of several topics including Hunter Biden and Russiagate.Political cartoonist and commentator Scott Stantis continues the conversation and also touches on a tragedy out of Chicago.The second hour begins with political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discusses Cornel West's announcement of Dr. Milena Abdullah as his running mate.The show closes with immigration expert Andrew Arthur analyzing the Biden administration's shift toward policies reminiscent of those implemented by former President Trump at the US-Mexico border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

