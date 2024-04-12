https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/lavrov-speaks-at-extended-meeting-of-cis-council-of-foreign-ministers-1117882415.html

Lavrov Speaks at Extended Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Lavrov Speaks at Extended Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers speech at an extended-format meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk, Belarus.

2024-04-12T09:42+0000

2024-04-12T09:42+0000

2024-04-12T09:43+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

cis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117882106_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_da13881b5c5b3cd81e9ec2f655d9fd98.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs the first meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) in Minsk.During the meeting, the ministers “will exchange views on current international and regional topics, discuss the main directions of work, primarily in the Commonwealth format,” official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Speaks at Extended Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Sputnik International Lavrov Speaks at Extended Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers 2024-04-12T09:42+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov chairs meeting of the cis council of foreign ministers in belarus.