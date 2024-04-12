https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/lavrov-speaks-at-extended-meeting-of-cis-council-of-foreign-ministers-1117882415.html
Lavrov Speaks at Extended Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers speech at an extended-format meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk, Belarus.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs the first meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) in Minsk.During the meeting, the ministers “will exchange views on current international and regional topics, discuss the main directions of work, primarily in the Commonwealth format,” official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.
News
Lavrov Speaks at Extended Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers
09:42 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 12.04.2024)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday to chair a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS countries.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs the first meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) in Minsk.
During the meeting, the ministers “will exchange views on current international and regional topics, discuss the main directions of work, primarily in the Commonwealth format,” official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.