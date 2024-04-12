International
Military Wing of Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad Announces Attack on Israel's Sderot
Military Wing of Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad Announces Attack on Israel's Sderot
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced a rocket attack on Israel's Sderot. Previously Hezbollah said it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday about 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported. The shelling occurred amid reports that Tehran could respond to Israel's recent air strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus that left several Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members killed.
Military Wing of Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad Announces Attack on Israel's Sderot

22:38 GMT 12.04.2024
Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad's armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, squat in a tunnel, used for storing weapons, as they take part in military training in the south of the Gaza Strip on March 3, 2015
Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad's armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, squat in a tunnel, used for storing weapons, as they take part in military training in the south of the Gaza Strip on March 3, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / MAHMUD HAMS
TUNIS, (Sputnik) - Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced a rocket attack on Israel's Sderot.
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.
“Al-Quds Brigades: Together with the forces of Omar al-Qassem, we carried out rocket strikes on Sderot and the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our people,” the military wing of Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Telegram.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday about 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported. The shelling occurred amid reports that Tehran could respond to Israel's recent air strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus that left several Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members killed.
Oil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
World
Oil Price Above $90 Bracing for Iran Retaliatory Strikes on Israel
17:41 GMT
