Military Wing of Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad Announces Attack on Israel's Sderot

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced a rocket attack on Israel's Sderot. Previously Hezbollah said it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday about 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported. The shelling occurred amid reports that Tehran could respond to Israel's recent air strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus that left several Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members killed.

