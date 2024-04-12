https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/only-11-of-spaniards-consider-ukraine-conflict-to-be-important-issue-for-spain---survey-1117880158.html
Only 1.1% of Spaniards Consider Ukraine Conflict to Be Important Issue for Spain - Survey
Only 1.1% of Spanish residents consider the Ukraine conflict to be among the most important issues affecting their country, a survey conducted by the Spanish Center for Sociological Research shown.
The majority of Spaniards believe that the most important issues for Spain are the economic crisis (28.3% of respondents), unemployment (25.4%), poor governance (17.2%), political issues in general (16%), issues related to the quality of employment (13.9%), corruption (12.3%) and migration (11.9%), the survey showed on Thursday. Only 1.1% of respondents said the Ukraine conflict was an important issue for Madrid.Nevertheless, when residents were asked whether they were concerned about the situation in Ukraine, 25.9% of respondents said they were "very concerned," 43.5% of them said they were "quite concerned," and 13.7% of them responded that they were "somewhat concerned," according to the survey. The CIS conducted the survey from April 1-4 and polled 4,000 adult residents of Spain.
MADRID (Sputnik) - Only 1.1% of Spanish residents consider the Ukraine conflict to be among the most important issues affecting their country, a survey conducted by the Spanish Center for Sociological Research (CIS) has shown.
The majority of Spaniards believe that the most important issues for Spain are the economic crisis (28.3% of respondents), unemployment (25.4%), poor governance (17.2%), political issues in general (16%), issues related to the quality of employment (13.9%), corruption (12.3%) and migration (11.9%), the survey showed on Thursday. Only 1.1% of respondents said the Ukraine conflict was an important issue for Madrid.
Nevertheless, when residents were asked whether they were concerned about the situation in Ukraine, 25.9% of respondents said they were "very concerned," 43.5% of them said they were "quite concerned," and 13.7% of them responded that they were "somewhat concerned," according to the survey.
The CIS conducted the survey from April 1-4 and polled 4,000 adult residents of Spain.