https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russian-security-agency-foiled-attack-on-synagogue-in-moscow-1117880620.html

Russian Security Agency Foils Attack on Synagogue in Moscow

Russian Security Agency Foils Attack on Synagogue in Moscow

Sputnik International

The Federal Security Service of Russia has thwarted the activities of a national of a Central Asian country who was planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow.

2024-04-12T04:17+0000

2024-04-12T04:17+0000

2024-04-12T04:18+0000

russia

russia

moscow

russian federal security service (fsb)

terrorist attack

counter-terrorism

terrorism

synagogue

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042596_25:0:1227:676_1920x0_80_0_0_6316fd0b217174e42eb8f952ffce593e.png

"A criminal activity of a native of a Central Asian country, who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow during a mass gathering of citizens, has been thwarted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," the statement said on Thursday.The FSB added that an investigation has revealed that the foreigner, born in 2002 who had previously served a sentence in his home country for a crime, had established contact with individuals convicted of participation in terrorist activities and had begun to share the ideology of the international terrorist organization banned in Russia under their influence.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

federal security service of russia, terrorist attack on a jewish religious institution in moscow, terrorist attack in moscow, russia combat terrorism