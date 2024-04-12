International
The Federal Security Service of Russia has thwarted the activities of a national of a Central Asian country who was planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow.
"A criminal activity of a native of a Central Asian country, who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow during a mass gathering of citizens, has been thwarted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," the statement said on Thursday.The FSB added that an investigation has revealed that the foreigner, born in 2002 who had previously served a sentence in his home country for a crime, had established contact with individuals convicted of participation in terrorist activities and had begun to share the ideology of the international terrorist organization banned in Russia under their influence.
Russian Security Agency Foils Attack on Synagogue in Moscow

04:17 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 12.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Federal Security Service of Russia has thwarted the activities of a national of a Central Asian country who was planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow, the FSB's public relations office has said in a statement.
"A criminal activity of a native of a Central Asian country, who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow during a mass gathering of citizens, has been thwarted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," the statement said on Thursday.
"On April 10, when detained, the terrorist offered armed resistance and was neutralized," noted in the FSB. A ready-to-use improvised explosive device, as well as explosives were found and seized at his place of residence.
The FSB added that an investigation has revealed that the foreigner, born in 2002 who had previously served a sentence in his home country for a crime, had established contact with individuals convicted of participation in terrorist activities and had begun to share the ideology of the international terrorist organization banned in Russia under their influence.
