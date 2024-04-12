https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/surveillance-bill-sparks-gop-split-crashes-and-burns-in-house-showdown-1117872880.html
Surveillance Bill Sparks GOP Split, Crashes and Burns in House Showdown
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into the latest updates around the world, including the collapse of FISA in a renewal bill in the House.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into the latest updates around the world, including the collapse of FISA in a renewal bill in the House.
The show begins with journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo providing an in-depth analysis of the latest out of Gaza amid faltering ceasefire talks.Then, executive director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo joins a panel with journalist and Sputnik host Angie Wong to discuss the allegations against NPR for suppressing stories from right-wing perspectives.Later, independent journalist Daniel Lazare explores the FISA bill's failure in the House amidst a split within the GOP.The show closes with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh delving into the strategic dynamics of Biden's Japan-Philippines summit aimed at an anti-China alliance.
Surveillance Bill Sparks GOP Split, Crashes and Burns in House Showdown
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into the latest updates around the world, including the collapse of FISA in a renewal bill in the House.
The show begins with journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo providing an in-depth analysis of the latest out of Gaza amid faltering ceasefire talks.
Then, executive director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo joins a panel with journalist and Sputnik host Angie Wong to discuss the allegations against NPR for suppressing stories from right-wing perspectives.
Later, independent journalist Daniel Lazare explores the FISA bill's failure in the House amidst a split within the GOP.
The show closes with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh delving into the strategic dynamics of Biden's Japan-Philippines summit aimed at an anti-China alliance.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM