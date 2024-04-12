https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/ukraine-peace-impossible-without-russia-biden-working-to-militarize-asia-against-china-1117877698.html

Ukraine Peace Impossible Without Russia; Biden Working to Militarize Asia Against China

Switzerland will be hosting a “Ukraine peace summit” in June but the absence of Russia and the presence of an absurd Ukrainian sponsored plan will doom the effort to failure.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the absurdity of NATO’s Ukraine peace conference and Russia considering changes in medium range missile deployment.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss the US assault on Haiti and US imperial machinations in the Global South.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss The economic fallout in both the EU and US from NATO’s Russian sanctions.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the GOP congressional revolt against the spy bill and the Assange case.The hosts of the show, discuss Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine,KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s moves to militarize the Pacific regions against China.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss US regime change policy in Hawaii and Venezuela.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist joins us to discuss the use of AI for targeting in Gaza and Iran’s powerful presence in the region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

