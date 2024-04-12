https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/watch-russian-artillery-target-ukrainian-positions-near-artemovsk-in-night-strikes-1117894551.html
Watch Russian Artillery Target Ukrainian Positions Near Artemovsk in Night Strikes
Watch Russian Artillery Target Ukrainian Positions Near Artemovsk in Night Strikes
Sputnik International
The ongoing Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine has become a battle of artillery - with Ukrainian and US officials and observers expressing concerns about the Russian defense sector's ability to outproduce the entire Western bloc's munitions production multiple times over.
2024-04-12T16:07+0000
2024-04-12T16:07+0000
2024-04-12T16:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
military & intelligence
russian defense ministry
grad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117895187_16:0:1033:572_1920x0_80_0_0_02dc7960f9ff3a831a1c41356e6cda21.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of night-time strikes by Russia's artillerymen targeting Ukrainian fortified positions and preventing enemy forces near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People's Republic from rotating their units in peace.The footage shows operators of 152 mm D-20 howitzers backed by Grad multiple launch rocket system artillery in action, along with aerial camera footage of a target area, whose pockmarked surface looks less like Earth and more like a desolate lunar landscape.Artillery has played a central role in the Ukrainian conflict, which in many areas has resembled less the large, sweeping offensives of the Second World War, and more the static trench warfare of the First World War.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117895187_143:0:906:572_1920x0_80_0_0_e2f8052ccdafdb2e043f3eb0c3061054.jpg
Russian Artillery Target Ukrainian Positions Near Artyomovsk in Night Strikes
Sputnik International
Russian Artillery Target Ukrainian Positions Near Artyomovsk in Night Strikes
2024-04-12T16:07+0000
true
PT0M45S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what role does artillery play in ukraine, who has better artillery
what role does artillery play in ukraine, who has better artillery
Watch Russian Artillery Target Ukrainian Positions Near Artemovsk in Night Strikes
The ongoing Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine has become a battle of artillery - with Ukrainian and US officials and observers expressing concerns about the Russian defense industry's ability to outproduce the entire Western bloc's munitions production capabilities several times over.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of night-time strikes by Russia's artillerymen targeting Ukrainian fortified positions and preventing enemy forces near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People's Republic from rotating their units in peace.
The footage shows operators of 152 mm D-20 howitzers backed by Grad multiple launch rocket system artillery in action, along with aerial camera footage of a target area, whose pockmarked surface looks less like Earth and more like a desolate lunar landscape.
Artillery has played a central role in the Ukrainian conflict, which in many areas has resembled less the large, sweeping offensives of the Second World War, and more the static trench warfare of the First World War.