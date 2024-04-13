https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/house-leader-meets-with-trump-amid-fight-to-keep-his-job-1117897132.html
House Leader Meets With Trump Amid Fight to Keep His Job
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's job on rocky waters.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's job on rocky waters.
In the first hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to The Final Countdown about Donald Trump's influence over the GOP, especially in the House, where some representatives helped kill the FISA bill.Following a discussion on the GOP, The Final Countdown spoke to finance expert David Tawil about the state of the US economy and the latest inflation numbers.To begin the last hour of the show, cartoonist Scott Stantis discussed the controversial Arizona abortion ruling.In the final segment, The Final Countdown was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the new controversial draft law in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
