International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/house-leader-meets-with-trump-amid-fight-to-keep-his-job-1117897132.html
House Leader Meets With Trump Amid Fight to Keep His Job
House Leader Meets With Trump Amid Fight to Keep His Job
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's job on rocky waters.
2024-04-13T04:01+0000
2024-04-13T09:08+0000
the final countdown
radio
fisa court
gop
inflation
arizona
abortion
ukraine
us foreign intelligence surveillance act (fisa)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117896973_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4af3a3c73b58fa724428fc686a6e1492.jpg
House Leader Meets with Trump amid Fight to Keep His Job
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's job on rocky waters.
In the first hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to The Final Countdown about Donald Trump's influence over the GOP, especially in the House, where some representatives helped kill the FISA bill.Following a discussion on the GOP, The Final Countdown spoke to finance expert David Tawil about the state of the US economy and the latest inflation numbers.To begin the last hour of the show, cartoonist Scott Stantis discussed the controversial Arizona abortion ruling.In the final segment, The Final Countdown was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the new controversial draft law in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
arizona
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117896973_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_776b3d8902690066ca6a37503df85319.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, gop, fisa, us economy, inflation in us, arizona abortion bill, ukrainain mobilization draft law
donald trump, gop, fisa, us economy, inflation in us, arizona abortion bill, ukrainain mobilization draft law

House Leader Meets With Trump Amid Fight to Keep His Job

04:01 GMT 13.04.2024 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 13.04.2024)
The Final Countdown
House Leader Meets with Trump amid Fight to Keep His Job
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's job on rocky waters.
In the first hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to The Final Countdown about Donald Trump's influence over the GOP, especially in the House, where some representatives helped kill the FISA bill.
Following a discussion on the GOP, The Final Countdown spoke to finance expert David Tawil about the state of the US economy and the latest inflation numbers.
To begin the last hour of the show, cartoonist Scott Stantis discussed the controversial Arizona abortion ruling.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the new controversial draft law in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала