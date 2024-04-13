https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/idf-sends-more-troops-to-occupied-west-bank-amid-surge-in-violence-1117917397.html
IDF Sends More Troops to Occupied West Bank Amid Surge in Violence
IDF Sends More Troops to Occupied West Bank Amid Surge in Violence
The Israeli military said on Saturday it would step up its presence in the occupied West Bank after the death of an Israeli teenager sparked clashes between Jewish settlers and Palestinians.
"In addition to the forces currently stationed in Judea and Samaria, it was decided to reinforce the area with several IDF companies and additional Israel Border Police forces," the Israel Defense Forces said, using an Israeli term to refer to the West Bank. Israel said the IDF used "riot dispersal means" to stop clashes that broke out in several locations across the West Bank. Rocks were hurled and shots were fired, leaving dozens of Palestinians and Israeli settlers injured. Violence in the Israeli-controlled Palestinian territory escalated after the body of 14-year-old shepherd Binyamin Achimair was found near Malachei HaShalom, an illegal Jewish settlement. The IDF said he was murdered in what it described as a terrorist attack. The Times of Israel newspaper reported that Jewish settlers had rampaged through several Palestinian villages, prompting Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to urge people not to take the law into their own hands.
israel
west bank
palestine
IDF Sends More Troops to Occupied West Bank Amid Surge in Violence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military said on Saturday it would step up its presence in the occupied West Bank after the death of an Israeli teenager sparked clashes between Jewish settlers and Palestinians.
"In addition to the forces currently stationed in Judea and Samaria, it was decided to reinforce the area with several IDF companies and additional Israel Border Police forces," the Israel Defense Forces said, using an Israeli term to refer to the West Bank.
Israel said the IDF used "riot dispersal means" to stop clashes that broke out in several locations across the West Bank
. Rocks were hurled and shots were fired, leaving dozens of Palestinians and Israeli settlers injured.
15 December 2023, 16:49 GMT
Violence in the Israeli-controlled Palestinian territory escalated after the body of 14-year-old shepherd Binyamin Achimair was found near Malachei HaShalom, an illegal Jewish settlement. The IDF said he was murdered in what it described as a terrorist attack.
The Times of Israel newspaper reported that Jewish settlers had rampaged through several Palestinian villages, prompting Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to urge people not to take the law into their own hands.