https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/kamala-in-arizona-trump-criminal-trials-iran-response-clockwatching-1117902022.html

Kamala in Arizona, Trump Criminal Trials, Iran Response Clockwatching

Kamala in Arizona, Trump Criminal Trials, Iran Response Clockwatching

Sputnik International

House Speaker Mike Johnson heads to Mar-a-Lago for benediction, and Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Arizona amid an abortion standoff.

2024-04-13T04:04+0000

2024-04-13T04:04+0000

2024-04-13T09:25+0000

political misfits

iran

israel

iraq

donald trump

joe biden

yemen

border

2024 us presidential election

flu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117902579_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f25beff2e2c29fac45eedb9bb4c464a8.png

Kamala in Arizona, Trump Criminal Trials, Iran Response Clockwatching Sputnik International House Speaker Mike Johnson heads to Mar-a-Lago for benediction, and Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Arizona amid an abortion standoff.

Robert Hockett, professor of law and of public policy at Cornell University, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether the Democrats’ decision to make abortion a leading issue in the 2024 election will be the layup they expect, whether President Joe Biden will take executive action on the border and to what effect, whether House Speaker Mike Johnson will be able to get support from former President Donald Trump for his legislative agenda, the possibility that an invasive surveillance law may be thwarted, ballot wars in Alabama, and why people feel so bad in a “good” economy.Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon discusses the legal foundation of Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York next week and its political implications.Activist and journalist Robert Fantina discusses how the media is handling the possibility of an Iranian retaliation against Israel, whether the US truly is preparing to withdraw its military from Iraq, the state of the standoff in the Red Sea, why Western powers are consistently surprised by the Houthis’ capabilities, and whether citizens will be able to use courts to force their governments to stop arming Israel.Physician and professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the H5N1 bird flu outbreak that has now jumped from birds to cows to humans, how food systems in the United States create an environment for viruses to mutate and flourish, and how efforts to prevent another flu pandemic are evolving.The Misfits also discuss a tenfold increase in fees for drilling on federal lands and this week’s News of the Weird, including a balding fugitive and a pet snake returned.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

israel

iraq

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

arizona abortion bill, kamala harris in arizona, iranian retaliation against israel, red sea crisis