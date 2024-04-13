International
World
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Accuses Iran of Piracy After IRGC Seizes Ship in Hormuz Strait
Sputnik International
Tensions in the Middle East have mounted further amid anticipation of an Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel following the IDF's attack on an Iranian... 13.04.2024, Sputnik International
2024-04-13T12:14+0000
2024-04-13T12:14+0000
12:14 GMT 13.04.2024
Being updated
Tensions in the Middle East have mounted further amid anticipation of an Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel following the IDF's attack on an Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month, which killed Iranian top military officials.
Amid reports that Iran could strike targets on Israeli territories, the US has moved its own additional military assets to the region.
Two Navy destroyers, including the USS Carney, were relocated to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea last week, media reports said, citing a Navy official. The UK, although it has two warships in the region, including the HMS Diamond, reportedly said it had no plans to join US operations off the coast of Israel.
Iran has been considering various assault scenarios, including a direct strike using medium-range missiles, the WSJ reported, citing an adviser to the Iranian military.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, has reiterated his country’s determination to retaliate against any assault, saying, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them."
More than ten countries have advised their citizens to avoid travelling to Israel, Iran and other territories in the region amid ongoing escalation.
*Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
Israeli Foreign Minister Accuses Iran of Piracy, Calls on Int'l Community to Declare IRGC Terrorists
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Saturday accused Iranian authorities of piracy following the seizure of the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, and called on the European Union and the international community to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
11:59 GMT 13.04.2024
The IRGC Seizes Israel-affiliated commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz
