At Least 5 Dead in Sydney Shopping Mall Stabbing Attack
Sputnik International
Terrorism is not being ruled out in the attack, local police reportedly said.
At least five people have been killed in a stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex in Sydney, Australia, police said, as quoted by local media. Earlier on Saturday, a police operation was announced after reports of 'multiple stabbings' at the mall. Hundreds of visitors were evacuated from the shopping centre following the incident. The mall has been locked down, with citizens advised to avoid the area.Various unconfirmed reports earlier put the death toll as a result of the attack at 4-6 people, while eight others, including a child, were reported injured. One man was shot dead by police, he is believed to be one of the attackers, AFP reported, citing New South Wales Ambulance.The suspected attacker has not been identified yet, and the motive for the attack was not immediately clear. CCTV footage broadcast by local media showed a man running around the mall with a knife and injured people lying on the floor.
At Least 5 Dead in Sydney Shopping Mall Stabbing Attack

07:39 GMT 13.04.2024 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 13.04.2024)
A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center.
Terrorism is not being ruled out in the attack, local police reportedly said.
At least five people have been killed in a stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex in Sydney, Australia, police said, as quoted by local media.
Earlier on Saturday, a police operation was announced after reports of 'multiple stabbings' at the mall.
Hundreds of visitors were evacuated from the shopping centre following the incident. The mall has been locked down, with citizens advised to avoid the area.
Various unconfirmed reports earlier put the death toll as a result of the attack at 4-6 people, while eight others, including a child, were reported injured.
One man was shot dead by police, he is believed to be one of the attackers, AFP reported, citing New South Wales Ambulance.
The suspected attacker has not been identified yet, and the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
CCTV footage broadcast by local media showed a man running around the mall with a knife and injured people lying on the floor.
