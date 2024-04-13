https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/over-13000-people-evacuated-from-flooded-areas-of-russias-orenburg-1117905518.html
Over 13,000 People Evacuated From Flooded Areas of Russia's Orenburg
More than 13,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of Russia's Orenburg Region, the regional administration said on Saturday.
"A total of 13,194 people have been evacuated from flooded houses and household plots; 1,145 people, including 212 children, are residing in 38 temporary accommodation centers," the administration said on Telegram. Over 12,000 houses and more than 17,000 household plots in 73 settlements of the Orenburg Region have been flooded, the administration said. Russian regions located in the Ural Mountains and Siberia have been grappling for days with strong floods sparked by rapid snowmelt and rising water levels in rivers. The regions of Orenburg, Tyumen and Kurgan have declared a state of emergency. In Orsk, the situation worsened after a dam burst last week that prompted the mass evacuation of local residents.
08:24 GMT 13.04.2024 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 13.04.2024)
UFA, Russia (Sputnik) - More than 13,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of Russia’s Orenburg Region, the regional administration said on Saturday.
"A total of 13,194 people have been evacuated from flooded houses and household plots; 1,145 people, including 212 children, are residing in 38 temporary accommodation centers," the administration said on Telegram.
Over 12,000 houses and more than 17,000 household plots in 73 settlements of the Orenburg Region have been flooded, the administration said.
Russian regions located in the Ural Mountains and Siberia have been grappling for days with strong floods sparked by rapid snowmelt and rising water levels in rivers. The regions of Orenburg, Tyumen and Kurgan have declared a state of emergency. In Orsk, the situation worsened after a dam burst last week that prompted the mass evacuation of local residents.