Republicans Introducing Bill to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Republicans Introducing Bill to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote

US House Republicans will introduce legislation to require proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections in the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced.

"House Republicans are introducing a bill that will require proof of citizenship to vote," Johnson said during a press conference on Friday. "It seems like common sense."Democrats want to use an open border to turn immigrants into their voters, Johnson added.US Congressman Chip Roy said earlier on Friday that he authored the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to require proof of citizenship to vote in elections for federal office.

