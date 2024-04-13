International
Republicans Introducing Bill to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote
Republicans Introducing Bill to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote
Sputnik International
US House Republicans will introduce legislation to require proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections in the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced.
"House Republicans are introducing a bill that will require proof of citizenship to vote," Johnson said during a press conference on Friday. "It seems like common sense."Democrats want to use an open border to turn immigrants into their voters, Johnson added.US Congressman Chip Roy said earlier on Friday that he authored the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to require proof of citizenship to vote in elections for federal office.
02:34 GMT 13.04.2024
Speaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., puts the gavel down before speaking at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US House Republicans will introduce legislation to require proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections in the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced.
"House Republicans are introducing a bill that will require proof of citizenship to vote," Johnson said during a press conference on Friday. "It seems like common sense."
Democrats want to use an open border to turn immigrants into their voters, Johnson added.
US Congressman Chip Roy said earlier on Friday that he authored the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to require proof of citizenship to vote in elections for federal office.
