https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/ukraine-passes-controversial-military-draft-law-as-manpower-woes-continue-1117902116.html

Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue

Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including Ukraine's new draft law amid the Kiev regime's manpower shortage.

2024-04-13T04:05+0000

2024-04-13T04:05+0000

2024-04-13T09:36+0000

the backstory

donald trump

ukraine

kiev

damascus

iran

israel

abughraib

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117902828_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_306e1cd26627eacd9f946cb1e6231029.png

Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue Sputnik International On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including Ukraine's new draft law amid the Kiev regime's manpower shortage.

The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting journalist Angie Wong on the topic of Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles.Rachel then spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Kiev regime's new draft law that seeks to exponentially grow the manpower of the depleted Ukrainian military.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the potential Iranian retaliatory response to Israel's attack on their consulate in Damascus, Syria.Lastly, Rachel spoke to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the Abu Ghraib Prison detainees who will get their day in court against their alleged torturers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

kiev

damascus

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

ukrainian military draft law, mobilization in ukraine, abu ghraib prison tortures, iran-israel tensions