Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including Ukraine's new draft law amid the Kiev regime's manpower shortage.
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting journalist Angie Wong on the topic of Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles.Rachel then spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Kiev regime's new draft law that seeks to exponentially grow the manpower of the depleted Ukrainian military.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the potential Iranian retaliatory response to Israel's attack on their consulate in Damascus, Syria.Lastly, Rachel spoke to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the Abu Ghraib Prison detainees who will get their day in court against their alleged torturers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:05 GMT 13.04.2024 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 13.04.2024)
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting journalist Angie Wong on the topic of Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles.
Rachel then spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Kiev regime's new draft law that seeks to exponentially grow the manpower of the depleted Ukrainian military.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the potential Iranian retaliatory response to Israel's attack on their consulate in Damascus, Syria.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the Abu Ghraib Prison detainees who will get their day in court against their alleged torturers.
