The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/ukraine-passes-controversial-military-draft-law-as-manpower-woes-continue-1117902116.html
Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue
Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including Ukraine's new draft law amid the Kiev regime's manpower shortage.
2024-04-13T04:05+0000
2024-04-13T09:36+0000
Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including Ukraine's new draft law amid the Kiev regime's manpower shortage.
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting journalist Angie Wong on the topic of Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles.Rachel then spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Kiev regime's new draft law that seeks to exponentially grow the manpower of the depleted Ukrainian military.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the potential Iranian retaliatory response to Israel's attack on their consulate in Damascus, Syria.Lastly, Rachel spoke to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the Abu Ghraib Prison detainees who will get their day in court against their alleged torturers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukrainian military draft law, mobilization in ukraine, abu ghraib prison tortures, iran-israel tensions
ukrainian military draft law, mobilization in ukraine, abu ghraib prison tortures, iran-israel tensions

Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue

04:05 GMT 13.04.2024 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 13.04.2024)
The Backstory
Ukraine Passes Controversial Military Draft Law as Manpower Woes Continue
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including Ukraine's new draft law amid the Kiev regime's manpower shortage.
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins began Friday's show by hosting journalist Angie Wong on the topic of Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles.
Rachel then spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Kiev regime's new draft law that seeks to exponentially grow the manpower of the depleted Ukrainian military.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the potential Iranian retaliatory response to Israel's attack on their consulate in Damascus, Syria.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the Abu Ghraib Prison detainees who will get their day in court against their alleged torturers.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
