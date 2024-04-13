https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/us-ban-on-russian-metals-trade-unjustified-politicized-step---ambassador-1117904551.html

US Ban on Russian Metals Trade Unjustified, Politicized Step - Ambassador

The US ban on trade in Russian aluminum, copper and nickel is another unjustified and politicized step, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

“The announced strict bans on trade in Russian aluminum, copper and nickel are another unjustified and politicized step. Moreover, this act is not even a 'shot in the leg', but indiscriminate firing," he said. The US decision is likely based on calculations that resource prices will not skyrocket in the United States itself, the ambassador added.Antonov's remarks come after the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Friday that the United States was prohibiting the imports of aluminum, copper and nickel of Russian origin. However, the new rule excludes aluminum, copper and nickel of Russian origin that was produced prior to April 13, 2024, the notice added. The US Treasury Department said in a press release Friday that the London Metal Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are prohibited from accepting aluminum, copper and nickel produced by Russia.The UK has joined US sanctions against Russia regarding metals trade, according to a statement on the UK government website."The London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will no longer trade new aluminium, copper and nickel produced by Russia," the statement said.It said the UK and US measures will exempt the existing stock of Russian metal at the exchanges."The Trade Licence has been amended to: prevent UK persons (and non-UK persons in the UK) from acquiring, on a global metal exchange, a warrant relating to Russian metal that was produced after 23:59 on 12 April 2024; allow UK persons (and non-UK persons in the UK) to take physical delivery, outside the UK, of metals that were under warrant on a global metal exchange at that time," the statement said.

