US Border Patrol's Centers in San Diego Hold Twice as Many Migrants as They Can - Report

The US Border Patrol's processing centers in the city of San Diego have more than twice as many migrants as they are normally meant to hold, the New York Post has reported, citing data it obtained.

The agency’s processing centers in San Diego have reached 245% capacity, the newspaper reported on Friday. There are over 1,800 detainees in the centers which are meant to hold only 750 people, according to the report. As the influx increases, more and more migrants are being released onto the streets of San Diego, the newspaper reported. Over 125,000 people have been allowed to leave processing centers since September 2023, according to the report. Close to 8 million migrants have illegally entered the United States via the southern border since Joe Biden became president in 2021.

