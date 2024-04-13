https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/watch-russias-izdeliye-51-guided-munition-shred-ukraines-tank-1117913854.html
Watch Russia’s Izdeliye-51 Guided Munition Shred Ukraine’s Tank
An video of a Ukrainian tank being decimated by an Izdeliye-51 (Product-51) guided munition near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
An exclusive video of an Izdeliye-51 (Product-51) guided munition destroying a Ukrainian tank near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has been published by the Russian Defense Ministry.The text 'Target Acquired' in Russian appears onscreen in the video as the drone approaches the tank. Upon impact, the armored combat vehicle is blown to smithereens.The Izdeliye-51 is the latest in a new generation of Russian Lancet drones — also dubbed suicide or kamikaze UAVs — equipped with automatic guidance systems.There are several configurations of Lancets, including Izdeliye-51— AKA the Lancet-3, a 12 kg drone featuring one large X-shaped wing and a small rear X-shaped stabilizer wing with a 3 kg weapons payload.The loitering munition is capable of penetrating any armored vehicle. The drone can independently find and identify targets.
Watch Russia’s Izdeliye-51 Guided Munition Shred Ukraine’s Tank
Russia’s distinctive Lancet dual x-wing drones have proven highly efficient in the special military operation zone, blunting Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive efforts and turning pricey NATO weaponry into scrap metal.
An exclusive video of an Izdeliye-51 (Product-51) guided munition
destroying a Ukrainian tank near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The text ‘Target Acquired’ in Russian appears onscreen in the video as the drone approaches the tank. Upon impact, the armored combat vehicle is blown to smithereens.
The Izdeliye-51 is the latest in a new generation of Russian Lancet drones
— also dubbed suicide or kamikaze UAVs — equipped with automatic guidance systems.
There are several configurations of Lancets, including Izdeliye-51— AKA the Lancet-3, a 12 kg drone featuring one large X-shaped wing and a small rear X-shaped stabilizer wing with a 3 kg weapons payload.
The loitering munition is capable of penetrating any armored vehicle. The drone can independently find and identify targets.
