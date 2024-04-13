https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/weekly-news-wrap-up-trumps-ukraine-peace-plan-us-navy-has-swastika-building-1117902410.html

Weekly News Wrap Up: Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan; US Navy Has Swastika Building

A peace plan allegedly proposed by former President Donald Trump seems to work from the original Istanbul agreement and recognizes the conflict as a territorial dispute.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the coming commercial real estate disaster and inflation.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism as the US plans to abandon the disaster in Ukraine and destroy its cannon fodder colonies in the Asian PacificDr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss president Trump’s leaked plan for peace in Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the US Navy’s swastika shaped building in San Diego, US militaristic aspirations for global hegemony, and Julian AssangeErica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discussed US moves to occupy Haiti and overthrow the democratically elected government of Nicaraugua while committing a genocide in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

