Zelensky Boasts of New Counteroffensive; Ukraine Parliament Passes Controversial Draft Law

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into the latest developments around the globe, including the Ukraine parliament expanding the army draft.

Fault Lines began Friday's show by hosting Prof. Mohammad Marandi on the topic of Iran's potential response to Israel's bombing of their consulate in Damascus, Syria.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda then joins the show to discuss Ukraine's new draft law, along with Russia's large-scale attack against the Ukrainian forces.In the final hour, finance expert Aquiles Larrea spoke to Fault Lines about the state of the US economy, especially after the latest inflation numbers.Lastly, Fault Lines spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the controversial Arizona abortion ruling, which has sparked outrage across the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

