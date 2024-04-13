https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/zelensky-could-end-ukraines-viability-as-country-with-mobilization-law-1117903959.html

Zelensky Could End Ukraine’s Viability as Country With Mobilization Law

Zelensky Could End Ukraine’s Viability as Country With Mobilization Law

Sputnik International

On Thursday, Ukraine adopted new mobilization requirements, forcing all men aged 18 to 60 to register within 60 days and carry documents with them in public. Weeks earlier, the conscription age was lowered from 27 to 25.

2024-04-13T02:40+0000

2024-04-13T02:40+0000

2024-04-13T02:40+0000

volodymyr zelensky

mark sleboda

petro poroshenko

kiev

ukraine

sputnik

analysis

fault lines

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5966c699ef8e4e7159cf73ef97515fe4.jpg

Ukraine is at risk of losing its viability as a nation if it continues to mobilize its male population, as it was already dealing with a massive demographic deficit due to a massive drop in birth rates after the fall of the Soviet Union.According to Sleboda, large parts of the bill remain classified, including the number of Ukrainians set to be mobilized. However, 450,000 - 500,000 has been floated by military generals and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a possible goal in recent months.“Figures within the Kiev regime are once again talking about mobilizing women in a separate bill, so that’s come up again,” Sleboda explained, adding that the medical exceptions, including for injuries in combat, have been lowered. “For instance, if you already fought and lost a leg, you’re not exempt anymore. You can still pilot a drone, right? That’s the mentality of the new bill.”Zelensky also said another $13 billion would be needed to carry out his plan, but money is in short supply for the Kiev regime, and further US aid to Ukraine has been stalled in Congress since last summer. The US ran out of congressionally approved aid late last year.Still, Zelensky has kept his grip on power, preventing any kind of resistance from the Ukrainian people.In March 2022, Zelensky banned eleven political parties in Ukraine, which was on top of the parties banned by former President Petro Poroshenko during Ukraine’s so-called “decommunization.” This has left virtually no opposition to Zelensky’s plans, with even some members of the ruling elite complaining that Zelensky has become a dictator.“We’re not talking about a democratic country as the West presents,” Sleboda said. “It is a little Banderite, fascist dictatorship.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/the-counter-intuitive-offensive-1117903497.html

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ukraine mobilization law, ukraine update, conscription in ukraine, does ukraine have a draft, ukraine conscription system, how many men can ukraine put in line