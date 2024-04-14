https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/hungarian-foreign-minister-calls-russia-uae-to-discuss-middle-east-crisis-1117932527.html
Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls Russia, UAE to Discuss Middle East Crisis
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he called his Russian and UAE counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel.
"I told both of my colleagues that Hungary hoped there was still a chance to avoid an escalation of the situation. But this will only be possible if all global stakeholders behave responsibly, going forward," he said.
Szijjarto added that the phone conversations confirmed that the two countries were also interested in preventing the conflict from spreading across the Middle East.