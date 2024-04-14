https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/russia-slams-unsc-for-ignoring-attack-on-iranian-consulate-calls-for-end-to-bloodshed-1117933653.html
Russia Slams UNSC for Ignoring Attack on Iranian Consulate, Calls for End to Bloodshed
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia criticized the UN Security Council for failing to act on the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria as he urged an end to bloodshed in the Middle East during an emergency UNSC meeting on Sunday.
"It is regrettable that unlike the meeting today, you did not propose to bring it to brief the Council on the 2nd of April," he said, adding that Russia called an emergency briefing to discuss the Israeli strike against the consular premises in Damascus. Nebenzia criticized Israel for not complying with the UN Security Council resolutions, which he said was "an obvious disrespect shown to the Council, to all of you who are here in the members seats, and a complete disregard to the decisions made by the Security Council." Iran's attack on Israel did not happen in a vacuum – it was a response to the shameful inaction of the UN Security Council, the Russian ambassador stressed.On April 3, the US and UK refused to discuss Russia's proposed draft UN Security Council statement on the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. London and Washington then cited the fact that there was no unity in the meeting's assessment of what happened. On Sunday, an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council is taking place in connection with the retaliatory strike that Iran carried out on the territory of Israel. Meanwhile, shortly before that, Iran's mission to the UN said that if the Security Council had condemned the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate and brought the perpetrators to justice, the need for Iran to punish the Israeli side "could have been eliminated."Russia calls for restraint on all sides involved in the incident with Iran's attack on Israel, Russia's permanent representative to the UN highlighted. Russia calls on Israel to follow the example of Iran, which has said it does not want further escalation, Nebenzia said.
Russia Slams UNSC for Ignoring Attack on Iranian Consulate, Calls for End to Bloodshed
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia criticized the UN Security Council for failing to act on the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria as he urged an end to bloodshed in the Middle East during an emergency UNSC meeting on Sunday.
"It is regrettable that unlike the meeting today, you did not propose to bring it to brief the Council on the 2nd of April," he said, adding that Russia called an emergency briefing to discuss the Israeli strike against the consular premises in Damascus.
Nebenzia criticized Israel for not complying with the UN Security Council resolutions, which he said was "an obvious disrespect shown to the Council, to all of you who are here in the members seats, and a complete disregard to the decisions made by the Security Council."
"This high level confrontation and bloodshed must be stopped We think it's urgent for the entire international community to undertake all the efforts necessary to de-escalate the situation," Nebenzia said.
Iran's attack on Israel did not happen in a vacuum – it was a response to the shameful inaction of the UN Security Council, the Russian ambassador stressed.
"What happened on the night of April 14 did not happen 'in a vacuum.' Iran's steps were a response to the shameful inaction of the United Nations Security Council [and] a response to Israel's blatant attack on Damascus... by no means the first. Syria is constantly being bombed by Israel," Nebenzia said.
On April 3, the US and UK refused to discuss Russia's proposed draft UN Security Council statement on the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. London and Washington then cited the fact that there was no unity in the meeting's assessment of what happened. On Sunday, an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council is taking place in connection with the retaliatory strike that Iran carried out on the territory of Israel. Meanwhile, shortly before that, Iran's mission to the UN said that if the Security Council had condemned the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate and brought the perpetrators to justice, the need for Iran to punish the Israeli side "could have been eliminated."
Russia calls for restraint on all sides involved in the incident with Iran's attack on Israel, Russia's permanent representative to the UN highlighted.
Russia calls on Israel to follow the example of Iran, which has said it does not want further escalation, Nebenzia said.
"We note Tehran's signal of unwillingness to further escalate hostilities with Israel. We urge West Jerusalem to follow its example and abandon the practice of provocative forceful actions in the Middle East, fraught with extremely dangerous risks and consequences on the scale of the entire region, already destabilized as a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation," Nebenzia emphasized.