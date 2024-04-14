https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/ukraine-loses-up-to-470-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---russian-defense-ministry-1117926248.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 470 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Loses Up to 470 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken "more advantageous" positions in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost up to 470 soldiers in the area in the past day.

2024-04-14T12:27+0000

2024-04-14T12:27+0000

2024-04-14T12:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sputnik

ukraine

donetsk

russia

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117905708_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c5667a676f6a8f976bc73102ef303ed4.jpg

"The enemy lost up to 470 troops and 20 vehicles [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military has taken "more advantageous positions" and defeated personnel and equipment of the 92nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk direction, the statement added. The Ukrainian military lost up to 500 soldiers in the direction of Avdeyevka and Kupyansk, the statement added. In the South Donetsk direction, Ukraine’s forces lost about 150 troops, while in the direction of Belgorod, some 60 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, according to the statement. The Ukrainian military also lost up to 55 soldiers in the Kherson direction, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed the German-made IRIS-T air defense system, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/ukraines-anti-terrorist-operation-in-donbass-licensed-neo-nazis-bloodbath--1117908365.html

ukraine

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the russian armed forces have taken "more advantageous" positions in the donetsk direction, the russian defense ministry said on sunday, adding that the ukrainian armed forces had lost up to 470 soldiers in the area in the past day.