https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/un-security-council-holds-emergency-meeting-over-irans-attack-on-israel-1117928135.html

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting Over Iran's Attack on Israel

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting Over Iran's Attack on Israel

Sputnik International

Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack against Israel overnight, assisted by Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, firing over 300 projectiles at Israeli territory.

2024-04-14T20:05+0000

2024-04-14T20:05+0000

2024-04-14T20:05+0000

world

un security council (unsc)

israel

iran

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117928230_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7efc7ffa6722f9c8386c49dc59f430.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.Israel on Saturday requested that the UNSC hold an emergency meeting to condemn Iran's attack on Israel."The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security, and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran," said Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting Over Iran's Attack on Israel Sputnik International UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting Over Iran's Attack on Israel 2024-04-14T20:05+0000 true PT52M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un security council, emergency meeting, iran's drone, missile attack on israel, iran's operation, true promise, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, iran carries out retaliatory attack on israel, iran's airborne strike on israel, iran attacked israel with drones and missiles, iran attack hit designated targets in israel, what targets did iran's attack on israel hit, did iran's attack on israel cause damages, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations