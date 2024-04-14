https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/un-security-council-holds-emergency-meeting-over-irans-attack-on-israel-1117928135.html
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting Over Iran's Attack on Israel
Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack against Israel overnight, assisted by Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, firing over 300 projectiles at Israeli territory.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.Israel on Saturday requested that the UNSC hold an emergency meeting to condemn Iran's attack on Israel."The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security, and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran," said Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.
Israel on Saturday requested that the UNSC hold an emergency meeting to condemn Iran's attack on Israel.
"The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security, and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran," said Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find our more.