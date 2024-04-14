https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/us-unconditional-support-emboldens-netanyahu-unrest-will-escalate---ex-imf-official-1117920610.html
US Unconditional Support Emboldens Netanyahu, Unrest Will Escalate - Ex-IMF Official
US Unconditional Support Emboldens Netanyahu, Unrest Will Escalate - Ex-IMF Official
Sputnik International
The United States' unconditional support for Israel emboldens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take high risks which may escalate the growing unrest in the region, an ex-IMF official said.
2024-04-14T00:25+0000
2024-04-14T00:25+0000
2024-04-14T00:25+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
israel
iran
syria
revolutionary guard corps
sputnik
middle east
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417429_0:0:2117:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_b48aefcc19f16521bcc6cd4f669fb65a.jpg
Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. Askari said he fears Netanyahu will do something to bring the United States into the conflict directly. Netanyahu is unhinged and it's "madness" that the United States continues to support Israel with no conditions, Askari added. A US defense official told Sputnik in an earlier statement that US forces are shooting down Iranian drones targeting Israel and stands ready to provide additional defensive support.
israel
iran
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417429_99:0:1979:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc3ffe3ab4773d8ee680532c750c7d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel iran war, israel gaza war, iran strikes israel,
israel iran war, israel gaza war, iran strikes israel,
US Unconditional Support Emboldens Netanyahu, Unrest Will Escalate - Ex-IMF Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' unconditional support for Israel emboldens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take high risks which may escalate the growing unrest in the region, Hossein Askari, ex-IMF Executive Board member and special adviser to the Saudi Arabian finance minister, told Sputnik.
Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week.
"I can assure you that Iran does not want a war with Israel or the United States," Askari said. "But Iran had to retaliate. The US knew this as did Israel. But it all depends on Netanyahu because sadly Biden has given Netanyahu a carte blanche to do what he wants and the US will run to Israel’s defense. So given Netanyahu’s track record. Yes, I believe matters will escalate."
Askari said he fears Netanyahu will do something to bring the United States into the conflict directly.
Netanyahu is unhinged and it's "madness" that the United States continues to support Israel with no conditions, Askari added.
A US defense official told Sputnik in an earlier statement that US forces are shooting down Iranian drones targeting Israel and stands ready to provide additional defensive support.