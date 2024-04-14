https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/us-unconditional-support-emboldens-netanyahu-unrest-will-escalate---ex-imf-official-1117920610.html

US Unconditional Support Emboldens Netanyahu, Unrest Will Escalate - Ex-IMF Official

The United States' unconditional support for Israel emboldens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take high risks which may escalate the growing unrest in the region, an ex-IMF official said.

Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. Askari said he fears Netanyahu will do something to bring the United States into the conflict directly. Netanyahu is unhinged and it's "madness" that the United States continues to support Israel with no conditions, Askari added. A US defense official told Sputnik in an earlier statement that US forces are shooting down Iranian drones targeting Israel and stands ready to provide additional defensive support.

