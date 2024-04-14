International
US Unconditional Support Emboldens Netanyahu, Unrest Will Escalate - Ex-IMF Official
The United States' unconditional support for Israel emboldens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take high risks which may escalate the growing unrest in the region, an ex-IMF official said.
Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. Askari said he fears Netanyahu will do something to bring the United States into the conflict directly. Netanyahu is unhinged and it's "madness" that the United States continues to support Israel with no conditions, Askari added. A US defense official told Sputnik in an earlier statement that US forces are shooting down Iranian drones targeting Israel and stands ready to provide additional defensive support.
US Unconditional Support Emboldens Netanyahu, Unrest Will Escalate - Ex-IMF Official

00:25 GMT 14.04.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' unconditional support for Israel emboldens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take high risks which may escalate the growing unrest in the region, Hossein Askari, ex-IMF Executive Board member and special adviser to the Saudi Arabian finance minister, told Sputnik.
Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week.
"I can assure you that Iran does not want a war with Israel or the United States," Askari said. "But Iran had to retaliate. The US knew this as did Israel. But it all depends on Netanyahu because sadly Biden has given Netanyahu a carte blanche to do what he wants and the US will run to Israel’s defense. So given Netanyahu’s track record. Yes, I believe matters will escalate."
Askari said he fears Netanyahu will do something to bring the United States into the conflict directly.
Netanyahu is unhinged and it's "madness" that the United States continues to support Israel with no conditions, Askari added.
A US defense official told Sputnik in an earlier statement that US forces are shooting down Iranian drones targeting Israel and stands ready to provide additional defensive support.
