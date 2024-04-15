https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/banquet-hall-adorned-with-stunning-trojan-war-frescoes-unearthed-in-pompeii-1117934752.html

Banquet Hall Adorned With Stunning Trojan War Frescoes Unearthed in Pompeii

Banquet Hall Adorned With Stunning Trojan War Frescoes Unearthed in Pompeii

Sputnik International

The room has been dubbed the “black room” due to the color used in the backgrounds of the paintings which were done in an ornate style and date between 15 BC and AD 40-50.

2024-04-15T02:09+0000

2024-04-15T02:09+0000

2024-04-15T02:09+0000

beyond politics

archeology

pompeii

ancient rome

pompeii

ancient history

history

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117934191_0:0:729:410_1920x0_80_0_0_ebae07d5a15818db96347c43a5a9faf9.png

A banquet room filled with well preserved frescoes has been unearthed among the Pompeii's ruins. The striking discovery is a 15-meter-long, six-meter-wide room which was found in a former private residence in Via di Nola during excavations.The room’s walls are covered in detailed paintings inspired by the Trojan War. The room has been dubbed the “black room” due to the color used in the backgrounds of the paintings which were done in an ornate style and date between 15 BC and AD 40-50.Experts believe that the black color of the walls was intended to mask the soot from burning oil lamps, and was a “refined setting for entertaining during convivial moments,” one report writes.The black room’s artworks feature mythical Greek characters including Helen of Troy meeting Paris for the first time. The elopement between Helen of Troy and the Trojan prince Paris is believed to have sparked the Trojan War. Helen, who was the wife of the king of Sparta, Menelais, was thought to be the most beautiful woman in the world.In Greek mythology, Helen was the daughter of Zeus and Leda---the queen of Sparta and the wife of Tyndareus.Another fresco depicts the Greek god Apollo trying to seduce the priestess Cassandra. Apollo bestowed her with the ability to see the future, but when she rejected his attempts to seduce her he cursed her so that no one would believe her visions.The paintings offered a talking point and helped in entertaining guests during feasts, said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii's archaeological park.

ancient rome

pompeii

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

black room, pompeii, trojan war frescoes, banquet hall, pompeii ruins, ancient ruins, ancient pompeii, ancient hall, archeological findings, trojan war