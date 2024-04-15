https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/potential-dangers-of-major-nuclear-accident-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-remain-real---iaea-1117948363.html
Potential Dangers of Major Nuclear Accident at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Remain Real - IAEA
Potential Dangers of Major Nuclear Accident at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Remain Real - IAEA
Sputnik International
Even though the six reactors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are in a cold shutdown, the threat of a major disaster at the facility remains real, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday.
2024-04-15T21:54+0000
2024-04-15T21:54+0000
2024-04-15T21:54+0000
world
zaporozhye
un security council (unsc)
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
ukraine
nuclear threat
nuclear disaster
nuclear plant
nuclear power plant
nuclear accidents
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117810161_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_57a70eb7420aec8c632736021b8be5f3.jpg
“Even though the plant’s six reactors are now in cold shutdown, with the final unit shifting into that status two days ago following the IAEA’s recommendation, the potential dangers of a major nuclear accident are very real,” Grossi told the UN Security Council.The situation is "dangerously close to a nuclear accident," Grossi warned. Attacks around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have to stop immediately as nuclear safety is already compromised, the IAEA director stressed.The recent attacks on the nuclear power plant earlier this month repeatedly violated one of the five principles he outlined last year to avert a nuclear disaster amid the Ukraine conflict."We must do everything in our power today to minimize the risk of an accident," he stated. On April 7, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant right after an inspection carried out by IAEA experts, the plant's press service said. The IAEA confirmed minor damage to the sixth power unit of the nuclear power plant, adding that nuclear safety had not been compromised. The attack also left three workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117810161_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1f49e6270726b7b610e73ddff030c81.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, nuclear accident, zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia area, zaporozhye area, zaporozhye direction,
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, nuclear accident, zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia area, zaporozhye area, zaporozhye direction,
Potential Dangers of Major Nuclear Accident at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Remain Real - IAEA
Being updated
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Even though the six reactors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are in a cold shutdown, the threat of a major disaster at the facility remains real, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday.
“Even though the plant’s six reactors are now in cold shutdown, with the final unit shifting into that status two days ago following the IAEA’s recommendation, the potential dangers of a major nuclear accident are very real,” Grossi told the UN Security Council.
The situation is "dangerously close to a nuclear accident," Grossi warned.
Attacks around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have to stop immediately as nuclear safety is already compromised, the IAEA director stressed.
“These reckless attacks must cease immediately. Though, fortunately, they have not led to a radiological incident this time, they significantly increase the risk at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, where nuclear safety is already compromised,” Grossi said.
The recent attacks on the nuclear power plant earlier this month repeatedly violated one of the five principles he outlined last year to avert a nuclear disaster amid the Ukraine conflict.
"Nevertheless, Madame President, over the past ten days, the first of these principles has been violated repeatedly in what marks a step-change increase in risk to nuclear safety and security at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Grossi emphasized.
"We must do everything in our power today to minimize the risk of an accident," he stated.
On April 7, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant right after an inspection carried out by IAEA experts, the plant's press service said. The IAEA confirmed minor damage to the sixth power unit of the nuclear power plant, adding that nuclear safety had not been compromised. The attack also left three workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.