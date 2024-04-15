https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/potential-dangers-of-major-nuclear-accident-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-remain-real---iaea-1117948363.html

Potential Dangers of Major Nuclear Accident at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Remain Real - IAEA

Potential Dangers of Major Nuclear Accident at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Remain Real - IAEA

Sputnik International

Even though the six reactors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are in a cold shutdown, the threat of a major disaster at the facility remains real, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

2024-04-15T21:54+0000

2024-04-15T21:54+0000

2024-04-15T21:54+0000

world

zaporozhye

un security council (unsc)

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

ukraine

nuclear threat

nuclear disaster

nuclear plant

nuclear power plant

nuclear accidents

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117810161_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_57a70eb7420aec8c632736021b8be5f3.jpg

“Even though the plant’s six reactors are now in cold shutdown, with the final unit shifting into that status two days ago following the IAEA’s recommendation, the potential dangers of a major nuclear accident are very real,” Grossi told the UN Security Council.The situation is "dangerously close to a nuclear accident," Grossi warned. Attacks around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have to stop immediately as nuclear safety is already compromised, the IAEA director stressed.The recent attacks on the nuclear power plant earlier this month repeatedly violated one of the five principles he outlined last year to avert a nuclear disaster amid the Ukraine conflict."We must do everything in our power today to minimize the risk of an accident," he stated. On April 7, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant right after an inspection carried out by IAEA experts, the plant's press service said. The IAEA confirmed minor damage to the sixth power unit of the nuclear power plant, adding that nuclear safety had not been compromised. The attack also left three workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye nuclear power plant, nuclear accident, zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia area, zaporozhye area, zaporozhye direction,