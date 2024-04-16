Australia Refused Palestinians Visitor Visas Out of Fear Their Stay Wouldn’t Be 'Temporary'

International
In November, the Albanese government had to explain that Palestinians granted visas had undergone standard security checks in order to assuage terrorism fears caused by the Coalition.
In the first three months of the Israel-Gaza conflict, about 160 Palestinians were refused visitor visas by Australia mostly due to concerns that they would not stay temporarily, a recent report revealed. About 150 people were refused because they "did not demonstrate a genuine intention to stay temporarily in Australia", while ten others who applied were rejected for other reasons.This report comes after one made a month ago which revealed that some Palestinians who had been granted visas were experiencing cancellations. Nearly 2,300 temporary visas—allowing persons to travel to Australia but not work, access healthcare, nor education—had been granted to Palestinians with Australian connections between October 7 and February 6. However, only 330 people made it to Australia during that time period.Rasha Abbas, the co-founder of the Palestine Australia Relief and Action Foundation, said that many of the rejected Palestinians had been "encouraged" by the Australian government to use the tourist visa clause that was being rejected."We are really perplexed as to what changed," said Abbas. Palestinian groups and refugee advocates later said they were "relieved" when the federal government finally reversed its visa cancellations for those fleeing Gaza.The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network president, Nasser Mashni, said it is unbelievable that the Australian government is rejecting some visa applications "while implying that it believes people won't leave Australia because of how unbearably oppressive and dangerous the Israeli government has made life for Palestinians", according to Monday's report."Ukrainians were told to apply for these same visas ... in 2022, and there were no reports of visas being rejected on these grounds," he added. "The government must treat Palestinians with the humanity and compassion it so rightly offered to Ukrainians.""It is beyond cruel to deny people fleeing the onslaught in Gaza the possibility of safety because they might be unable to return to their homes," added David Shoebridge, the Greens' immigration spokesperson. "Let's be clear, the main reason people would be unable to return to Gaza is because of the Israeli invasion, with 80% of homes in Gaza made uninhabitable."Palestinians fleeing that devastation are being denied safety in Australia because their homes have been destroyed, with their lives and the lives of their family threatened," said Shoebridge.Like the US, the Australian government had insisted that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas following the October 7 attack, but they also urged Israel to show restraint. The Australian public is also divided on the conflict, with 19% of those over 18 believing their government "should do more to support Palestine" and 17% saying the government "should do more to support Israel."
In November, the Albanese government had to explain that Palestinians granted visas had undergone standard security checks in order to assuage terrorism fears caused by the Coalition.
In the first three months of the Israel-Gaza conflict, about 160 Palestinians were refused visitor visas by Australia mostly due to concerns that they would not stay temporarily, a recent report revealed. About 150 people were refused because they “did not demonstrate a genuine intention to stay temporarily in Australia”, while ten others who applied were rejected for other reasons.
This report comes after one made a month ago which revealed that some Palestinians who had been granted visas were experiencing cancellations. Nearly 2,300 temporary visas—allowing persons to travel to Australia but not work, access healthcare, nor education—had been granted to Palestinians with Australian connections between October 7 and February 6.
However, only 330 people made it to Australia during that time period.
Rasha Abbas, the co-founder of the Palestine Australia Relief and Action Foundation, said that many of the rejected Palestinians had been “encouraged” by the Australian government to use the tourist visa clause that was being rejected.
“We are really perplexed as to what changed,” said Abbas. Palestinian groups and refugee advocates later said they were “relieved” when the federal government finally reversed its visa cancellations for those fleeing Gaza.
The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network president, Nasser Mashni, said it is unbelievable that the Australian government is rejecting some visa applications “while implying that it believes people won’t leave Australia because of how unbearably oppressive and dangerous the Israeli government has made life for Palestinians”, according to Monday’s report.
“Ukrainians were told to apply for these same visas ... in 2022, and there were no reports of visas being rejected on these grounds,” he added. “The government must treat Palestinians with the humanity and compassion it so rightly offered to Ukrainians.”
“It is beyond cruel to deny people fleeing the onslaught in Gaza the possibility of safety because they might be unable to return to their homes,” added David Shoebridge, the Greens’ immigration spokesperson. “Let’s be clear, the main reason people would be unable to return to Gaza is because of the Israeli invasion, with 80% of homes in Gaza made uninhabitable.
“Palestinians fleeing that devastation are being denied safety in Australia because their homes have been destroyed, with their lives and the lives of their family threatened,” said Shoebridge.
Like the US, the Australian government had insisted that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas following the October 7 attack, but they also urged Israel to show restraint. The Australian public is also divided on the conflict, with 19% of those over 18 believing their government “should do more to support Palestine” and 17% saying the government “should do more to support Israel.”
