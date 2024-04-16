https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/iran-responds-to-israel-trump-in-court-for-criminal-trial-1117948797.html

Iran Responds to Israel, Trump in Court for Criminal Trial

Former President Donald Trump’s absence from the White House is making some voters’ hearts grow fonder.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Iranian response to Israel’s bombing of Tehran’s embassy in Damascus, what the Iranians considered in calculating the response, which American politicians appear to want further bloodshed, the conflict among House Republicans over continuing aid to Israel, what China might be able to achieve as a mediator, and how much the conflict in Gaza will have on the presidential election.Journalist and writer for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the beginning of the first criminal trial that former President Donald Trump faces in New York, how the ability of social media companies to demonetize content affects the coverage independent media can provide, why certain voices are consistently censored, why major newsrooms are in turmoil right now and whether they’ll recognize past failures, the merit of the Press Act before Congress, and the beginning of a trial over torture at the infamous Abu GhraibEditor of the PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the arrival of Russian advisors and military equipment to Niger after the rupture of longstanding US cooperation with Nigerien forces, Washington analysts calling for a “reset” in the US approach to the African continent, a shootout in Ethiopia's capital between police and a regional militia, reports that 55 million people will deal with hunger in West and Central Africa in the coming months, and a reflection on Sudan after a year of civil war.The Misfits also discuss Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial, US spending habits, intrigue at a nunnery, and AI girlfriends.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

