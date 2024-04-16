https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/iran-responds-to-israel-trump-in-court-for-criminal-trial-1117948797.html
Iran Responds to Israel, Trump in Court for Criminal Trial
Iran Responds to Israel, Trump in Court for Criminal Trial
Sputnik International
Former President Donald Trump’s absence from the White House is making some voters’ hearts grow fonder.
2024-04-16T04:18+0000
2024-04-16T04:18+0000
2024-04-16T08:38+0000
political misfits
israel
donald trump
iran
abughraib
niger
sudan
ethiopia
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117948908_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a87f4c0d261b367bd80fad861fa3b1fc.png
Iran Responds to Israel, Trump in Court for Criminal Trial
Sputnik International
Former President Donald Trump’s absence from the White House is making some voters’ hearts grow fonder.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Iranian response to Israel’s bombing of Tehran’s embassy in Damascus, what the Iranians considered in calculating the response, which American politicians appear to want further bloodshed, the conflict among House Republicans over continuing aid to Israel, what China might be able to achieve as a mediator, and how much the conflict in Gaza will have on the presidential election.Journalist and writer for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the beginning of the first criminal trial that former President Donald Trump faces in New York, how the ability of social media companies to demonetize content affects the coverage independent media can provide, why certain voices are consistently censored, why major newsrooms are in turmoil right now and whether they’ll recognize past failures, the merit of the Press Act before Congress, and the beginning of a trial over torture at the infamous Abu GhraibEditor of the PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the arrival of Russian advisors and military equipment to Niger after the rupture of longstanding US cooperation with Nigerien forces, Washington analysts calling for a “reset” in the US approach to the African continent, a shootout in Ethiopia's capital between police and a regional militia, reports that 55 million people will deal with hunger in West and Central Africa in the coming months, and a reflection on Sudan after a year of civil war.The Misfits also discuss Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial, US spending habits, intrigue at a nunnery, and AI girlfriends.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
iran
niger
sudan
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117948908_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ed2b1d6e32b062f4d4136e33c300ed1f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, israel attacks iranian embassy in damascus, iran attacks israel, hunger in africa, us policy in africa, trump hush money trial
political misfits, israel attacks iranian embassy in damascus, iran attacks israel, hunger in africa, us policy in africa, trump hush money trial
Iran Responds to Israel, Trump in Court for Criminal Trial
04:18 GMT 16.04.2024 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 16.04.2024)
Former President Donald Trump’s absence from the White House is making some voters’ hearts grow fonder.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Iranian response to Israel’s bombing of Tehran’s embassy in Damascus, what the Iranians considered in calculating the response, which American politicians appear to want further bloodshed, the conflict among House Republicans over continuing aid to Israel, what China might be able to achieve as a mediator, and how much the conflict in Gaza will have on the presidential election.
Journalist and writer for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the beginning of the first criminal trial that former President Donald Trump faces in New York, how the ability of social media companies to demonetize content affects the coverage independent media can provide, why certain voices are consistently censored, why major newsrooms are in turmoil right now and whether they’ll recognize past failures, the merit of the Press Act before Congress, and the beginning of a trial over torture at the infamous Abu Ghraib
Editor of the PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the arrival of Russian advisors and military equipment to Niger after the rupture of longstanding US cooperation with Nigerien forces, Washington analysts calling for a “reset” in the US approach to the African continent, a shootout in Ethiopia's capital between police and a regional militia, reports that 55 million people will deal with hunger in West and Central Africa in the coming months, and a reflection on Sudan after a year of civil war.
The Misfits also discuss Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial, US spending habits, intrigue at a nunnery, and AI girlfriends.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM