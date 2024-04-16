https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/iran-retaliation-strike-hypocrites-demand-un-discuss-iran-attack-trump-trial-begins-1117949620.html
Iran has executed a military strike on Israel and US Imperial hypocrites are demanding that the UN discuss the attack while ignoring Israel's bombing of Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117949463_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_610624ab80e9f0402d961cd1bb38db8f.png
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Iran's military strike on Israel and US Imperial hypocritical demands that the UN discuss the attack while ignoring Israel's bombing of Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea , joins us to discuss Iran’s possible use of hypersonic missiles and drones to strike Israel and Russia’s moves to expand relations with the global majority (South) nations.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author joins us to discuss the Trump trial.Dr. Radhika Desai, Professor and author, joins us to discuss the absurdity of the hegemonic “rules based order” and a recent article evaluating the situation.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss US problems in West Asia and internal opposition to President Biden’s Israel policies.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss European attempts to distance themselves from the US war on China.Misty Winston, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, joins us to discuss US domestic political response to president Biden’s policies on Iran.Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst joins us to discuss the new president of Argentina acting as a US proxy in sending munitions to Ukraine and plunging his nation into economic chaos.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Iran's military strike on Israel and US Imperial hypocritical demands that the UN discuss the attack while ignoring Israel's bombing of Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea , joins us to discuss Iran’s possible use of hypersonic missiles and drones to strike Israel and Russia’s moves to expand relations with the global majority (South) nations.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author joins us to discuss the Trump trial.
Dr. Radhika Desai, Professor and author, joins us to discuss the absurdity of the hegemonic “rules based order” and a recent article evaluating the situation.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss US problems in West Asia and internal opposition to President Biden’s Israel policies.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss European attempts to distance themselves from the US war on China.
Misty Winston, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, joins us to discuss US domestic political response to president Biden’s policies on Iran.
Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst joins us to discuss the new president of Argentina acting as a US proxy in sending munitions to Ukraine and plunging his nation into economic chaos.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
