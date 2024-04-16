https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/irans-massive-attack-on-israel-sounds-war-drums-in-netanyahus-cabinet-1117949777.html

Iran's Massive Attack on Israel Sounds War Drums in Netanyahu's Cabinet

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Iran's large-scale assault on Israel over the weekend.

Rachel kicked off the new week by hosting attorney Steve Gill on the topic of Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York, which has gained considerable coverage around the United States.Following a discussion on Trump's legal drama, Rachel was joined by political scientist and host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon, who provided in-depth analysis on the latest election polls that showed incumbent Joe Biden inching closer to his GOP rival.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to professor, journalist and TV host Dr. Marwa Osman about the Iranian strikes that targeted several parts of Israel; this unprecedented attack captured the attention of the world, as hundreds of drones and missiles were fired toward Israel on Saturday evening.Lastly, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plea for Israel-like air defense support and billions in funding.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

