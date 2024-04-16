https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/lavrov-chairs-meeting-of-united-russia-party-1117956112.html
Lavrov Discusses Presidential Election Aftermath with 'United Russia' Party
Lavrov Discusses Presidential Election Aftermath with 'United Russia' Party
On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating chair of the expanded BRICS. Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow will focus on security, economy and culture while chairing major Non-Western economic alliance.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Russia political party.According to official statement, the participants will share their opinion on the aftermath of Presidential election in Russia in the light of ongoing geopolitics and discuss Russia' chair in the BRICS alliance.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Lavrov holds a meeting of the General Council of the United Russia Party
Lavrov holds a meeting of the General Council of the United Russia Party
Lavrov Discusses Presidential Election Aftermath with 'United Russia' Party
12:05 GMT 16.04.2024 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 16.04.2024)
Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow will focus on security, economy and culture while chairing major Non-Western economic alliance.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Russia political party.
According to official statement, the participants will share their opinion on the aftermath of Presidential election in Russia in the light of ongoing geopolitics and discuss Russia’ chair in the BRICS alliance.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!