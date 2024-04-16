International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/lavrov-chairs-meeting-of-united-russia-party-1117956112.html
Lavrov Discusses Presidential Election Aftermath with 'United Russia' Party
Lavrov Discusses Presidential Election Aftermath with 'United Russia' Party
Sputnik International
On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating chair of the expanded BRICS. Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow will focus on security, economy and culture while chairing major Non-Western economic alliance.
2024-04-16T12:05+0000
2024-04-16T12:19+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
brics
united russia
vladimir putin
geopolitics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117621271_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_614c19c5283ed6b5b3df3e5093c67a3b.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Russia political party.According to official statement, the participants will share their opinion on the aftermath of Presidential election in Russia in the light of ongoing geopolitics and discuss Russia’ chair in the BRICS alliance.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov holds a meeting of the General Council of the United Russia Party
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds a meeting of the General Council of the United Russia Party
2024-04-16T12:05+0000
true
PT13M14S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117621271_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7ccf813befda38e5c6e9557d9a7706c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, russia brics chair, lavrov united russia, lavrov brics, russia chairs brics
sergey lavrov, russia brics chair, lavrov united russia, lavrov brics, russia chairs brics

Lavrov Discusses Presidential Election Aftermath with 'United Russia' Party

12:05 GMT 16.04.2024 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 16.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow will focus on security, economy and culture while chairing major Non-Western economic alliance.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Russia political party.
According to official statement, the participants will share their opinion on the aftermath of Presidential election in Russia in the light of ongoing geopolitics and discuss Russia’ chair in the BRICS alliance.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала