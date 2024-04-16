https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/national-made-in-russia-pavilion-to-participate-in-tashkent-medical-expo-1117959350.html

National 'Made in Russia' Pavilion To Participate in Tashkent Medical Expo

National 'Made in Russia' Pavilion To Participate in Tashkent Medical Expo

Sputnik International

The national pavilion Made in Russia, which hosts 25 companies from Russia, is presented at the healthcare exhibition TIHE 2024 in Tashkent, which opened on Tuesday, reports the press service of the exhibition organizing committee.

2024-04-16T14:30+0000

2024-04-16T14:30+0000

2024-04-16T14:30+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

russian federation

russian economy

made in russia

made in russia brand

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg

According to the organizer Iteca Exibitions, more than 300 companies from 21 countries are participating in the three-day exhibition.Among the Russian participants are manufacturers of functional diagnostic devices, equipment for sterilization and disinfection, medicines and cosmetic products. Companies from the Russian Federation will also offer potential partners projects in the field of medical services and tourism.

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

made in russia, russian economy under sanctions, russian exports, made in russia medicine, russian medicine, russian companies abroad