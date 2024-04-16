https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/national-made-in-russia-pavilion-to-participate-in-tashkent-medical-expo-1117959350.html
National 'Made in Russia' Pavilion To Participate in Tashkent Medical Expo
The national pavilion Made in Russia, which hosts 25 companies from Russia, is presented at the healthcare exhibition TIHE 2024 in Tashkent, which opened on Tuesday, reports the press service of the exhibition organizing committee.
According to the organizer Iteca Exibitions, more than 300 companies from 21 countries are participating in the three-day exhibition.Among the Russian participants are manufacturers of functional diagnostic devices, equipment for sterilization and disinfection, medicines and cosmetic products. Companies from the Russian Federation will also offer potential partners projects in the field of medical services and tourism.
2024
“At the 28th international exhibition TIHE 2024, the National Pavilion of the Russian Federation under the Made in Russia brand will be represented by 25 companies,” says a message posted on the Telegram channel of the organizing committee.
Among the Russian participants are manufacturers of functional diagnostic devices, equipment for sterilization and disinfection, medicines and cosmetic products. Companies from the Russian Federation will also offer potential partners projects in the field of medical services and tourism.