Netanyahu's Risky Gamble: Iran's Retaliation Puts Israel on Edge
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of current events, including the latest escalation between Iran and Israel.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of current events, including the latest escalation between Iran and Israel.
The show begins with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter discussing the significant escalation in tensions as Iran retaliates following an Israeli strike on an Iranian compound in Syria.Then, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof continues the discussion on Iran, delving deeper into the strategic motivations behind Iran's recent military actions.Later, attorney Steve Gill explores the legal intricacies of the Trump hush money trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The show begins with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter discussing the significant escalation in tensions as Iran retaliates following an Israeli strike on an Iranian compound in Syria.
Then, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof continues the discussion on Iran, delving deeper into the strategic motivations behind Iran's recent military actions.
Later, attorney Steve Gill explores the legal intricacies of the Trump hush money trial.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
