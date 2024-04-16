https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/netanyahus-risky-gamble-irans-retaliation-puts-israel-on-edge-1117948274.html

Netanyahu's Risky Gamble: Iran's Retaliation Puts Israel on Edge

Netanyahu's Risky Gamble: Iran's Retaliation Puts Israel on Edge

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of current events, including the latest escalation between Iran and Israel.

2024-04-16T04:10+0000

2024-04-16T04:10+0000

2024-04-16T08:32+0000

fault lines

israel

iran

syria

yemen

gaza strip

palestine

donald trump

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117948553_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9615be15fe1bc8de00afedf9539de6b7.png

Netanyahu's Risky Gamble: Iran's Retaliation Puts Israel on Edge Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of current events, including the latest escalation between Iran and Israel.

The show begins with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter discussing the significant escalation in tensions as Iran retaliates following an Israeli strike on an Iranian compound in Syria.Then, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof continues the discussion on Iran, delving deeper into the strategic motivations behind Iran's recent military actions.Later, attorney Steve Gill explores the legal intricacies of the Trump hush money trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

iran

syria

yemen

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, scott ritter, iran attacks israel, trump hush money trial, iran drone attack, iranian missile attack