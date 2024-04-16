https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/trumps-high-stakes-hush-money-trial-begins-in-new-york-1117945684.html
Trump's High Stakes Hush Money Trial Begins in New York
Trump's High Stakes Hush Money Trial Begins in New York
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the start of Trump's hush money trial.
2024-04-16T04:16+0000
2024-04-16T04:16+0000
2024-04-16T08:28+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
israel
iran
gaza strip
syria
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117945519_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0498675007c3ca133a9746d074f30e04.jpg
Trump's High Stakes Hush Money Trial Begins in New York
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the start of Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz discussing the opening of the Trump hush money trial, focusing on the jury selection process under Judge Juan Merchan and the critical questions jurors will face during voir dire to determine their suitability for this high-profile case.Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare continues the analysis of the Trump hush money trial, while also touching on Biden and Trump's performance in the polls.The second hour starts with managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov providing insights into the recent escalation where Iran retaliated against Israel by attacking following the bombing of its consulate in Syria.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telishenko to discuss the House aiming to push for aid to both Ukraine and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
iran
gaza strip
syria
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117945519_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e02494581127d5fa7c68f0b5f2136f63.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, biden-trump polls, us aid to ukraine, iran bombs israel
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, biden-trump polls, us aid to ukraine, iran bombs israel
Trump's High Stakes Hush Money Trial Begins in New York
04:16 GMT 16.04.2024 (Updated: 08:28 GMT 16.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including the start of Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz discussing the opening of the Trump hush money trial, focusing on the jury selection process under Judge Juan Merchan and the critical questions jurors will face during voir dire to determine their suitability for this high-profile case.
Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare continues the analysis of the Trump hush money trial, while also touching on Biden and Trump's performance in the polls.
The second hour starts with managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov providing insights into the recent escalation where Iran retaliated against Israel by attacking following the bombing of its consulate in Syria.
The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telishenko to discuss the House aiming to push for aid to both Ukraine and Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM