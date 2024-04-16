https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/watch-russian-soldiers-storm-ukrainian-foothold-outside-avdeyevka--1117955583.html

Watch Russian Soldiers Storm Ukrainian Foothold Outside Avdeyevka

In February 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that the city of Avdeyevka was fully liberated by Russian Armed Forces. Vladimir Putin described liberation of Avdeyevka as an “important victory”.

The Russian Armed Forces spotted enemy fortifications during a routine aerial reconnaissance mission with the help of a UAV. The coordinates were then transmitted to storm brigades, who quietly approached the Ukrainian foothold, surrounding it from multiple directions.The troops then attacked, supported by artillery, tanks and strike drones. The Russian forces quickly overwhelmed the Ukrainian militants and seized control over the location, thereby securing better strategic positions.

