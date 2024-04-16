International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/xi-scholz-oppose-use-of-nuclear-weapons-attacks-on-peaceful-nuclear-objects---reports-1117954647.html
Xi, Scholz Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons, Attacks on Peaceful Nuclear Objects - Reports
Xi, Scholz Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons, Attacks on Peaceful Nuclear Objects - Reports
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is paying a three-day visit to the Asian nation, have discussed the Ukrainian crisis and expressed opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, China's state-run reported on Tuesday.
2024-04-16T07:35+0000
2024-04-16T07:35+0000
world
china
xi jinping
ukrainian crisis
olaf scholz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117954749_0:26:3001:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6fc21dd40ad538dcaea3e429a3e90e.jpg
The leaders exchanged opinions on the Ukrainian crisis and reiterated that China and Germany are committed to upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the broadcaster said. The parties also expressed their support for the proper resolution of international food security issues and respect for international humanitarian law.International Peace Conference on Ukrainian Crisis China supports the idea of convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is paying a three-day visit to the Asian nation.All parties to the Ukrainian crisis must work to restore peace as quickly as possible to prevent the situation from getting out of control, the president said, adding that to restore peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, attention must be paid to peace and stability rather than to the pursuit of one's own interests.Scholz arrived in China on April 14 and has already visited the municipalities of Chongqing and Shanghai. Later on Tuesday, the German chancellor is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss trade cooperation, the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East crisis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/pepe-escobar-lavrov-wang-yi-sketch-the-future-as-the-world-waits-for-iranian-move-1117849516.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117954749_270:0:3001:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5d1502942974c95bfb2f957ca3d94bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, attack on nuclear objects, nuclear terrorism, kiev terrorism, peace conference ukraine
ukraine terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, attack on nuclear objects, nuclear terrorism, kiev terrorism, peace conference ukraine

Xi, Scholz Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons, Attacks on Peaceful Nuclear Objects - Reports

07:35 GMT 16.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / KAY NIETFELDXi and Olaf Scholz
Xi and Olaf Scholz - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / KAY NIETFELD
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is paying a three-day visit to the Asian nation, have discussed the Ukrainian crisis and expressed opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, China's state-run reported on Tuesday.
The leaders exchanged opinions on the Ukrainian crisis and reiterated that China and Germany are committed to upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the broadcaster said.
The parties also expressed their support for the proper resolution of international food security issues and respect for international humanitarian law.

International Peace Conference on Ukrainian Crisis

China supports the idea of convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is paying a three-day visit to the Asian nation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
Analysis
Pepe Escobar: Russia and China Sketch the Future as the World Awaits Iran’s Next Move
10 April, 17:46 GMT
"[China] supported the timely convening of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with the equal participation of all parties and a fair discussion of all peace plans," Xi said, as quoted by the state-run broadcaster.
All parties to the Ukrainian crisis must work to restore peace as quickly as possible to prevent the situation from getting out of control, the president said, adding that to restore peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, attention must be paid to peace and stability rather than to the pursuit of one's own interests.
Scholz arrived in China on April 14 and has already visited the municipalities of Chongqing and Shanghai. Later on Tuesday, the German chancellor is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss trade cooperation, the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East crisis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала