Xi, Scholz Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons, Attacks on Peaceful Nuclear Objects - Reports

Xi, Scholz Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons, Attacks on Peaceful Nuclear Objects - Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is paying a three-day visit to the Asian nation, have discussed the Ukrainian crisis and expressed opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, China's state-run reported on Tuesday.

The leaders exchanged opinions on the Ukrainian crisis and reiterated that China and Germany are committed to upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the broadcaster said. The parties also expressed their support for the proper resolution of international food security issues and respect for international humanitarian law.International Peace Conference on Ukrainian Crisis China supports the idea of convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is paying a three-day visit to the Asian nation.All parties to the Ukrainian crisis must work to restore peace as quickly as possible to prevent the situation from getting out of control, the president said, adding that to restore peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, attention must be paid to peace and stability rather than to the pursuit of one's own interests.Scholz arrived in China on April 14 and has already visited the municipalities of Chongqing and Shanghai. Later on Tuesday, the German chancellor is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss trade cooperation, the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East crisis.

