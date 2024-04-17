https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/fbi-wanted-to-install-backdoor-to-spy-on-users-telegram-founder-tells-tucker-carlson-1117970779.html

FBI Wanted to Install Backdoor to Spy on Users, Telegram Founder Tells Tucker Carlson

FBI Wanted to Install Backdoor to Spy on Users, Telegram Founder Tells Tucker Carlson

Sputnik International

Durov earlier revealed that the ex-Fox News anchor had set up an official Telegram channel for his Tucker Carlson Network, urging the public to “keep an eye on the announcements there.”

2024-04-17T10:27+0000

2024-04-17T10:27+0000

2024-04-17T10:27+0000

world

us

tucker carlson

pavel durov

fbi

telegram

control

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117970621_0:237:2797:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_3ee28766a663caf36ec5615b66948145.jpg

Speaking with Tucker Carlson, Russian-born IT entrepreneur and co-founder of the Telegram social network Pavel Durov focused on a variety of topics, including his visit to the United States. The 39-year-old revealed that he was closely watched and monitored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during his time in the country.According to the businessman, one of his top employees once told him that he had been approached by the US government. “There was an attempt to secretly hire my engineer behind my back by [US] cybersecurity officers,” Durov claimed.The entrepreneur stressed that he believes what the employee said was true, adding, “There is no reason for my engineer to make up [such] stories.”When asked if infiltrating Telegram's systems would allow the US government to spy on its users, Durov stated that he did not dismiss the possibility, acknowledging that any government could potentially carry out such an action. “A backdoor is a backdoor, regardless of who uses it," he underscored.The 39-year-old tech tycoon noted that he had “personally experienced similar pressure” in the US, where law enforcement officials approached him on many occasions.“My understanding is that they [also] wanted to establish a relationship to in a way control Telegram better. I understand that they were doing their job. [But] for us running a privacy-focused social media platform, that probably wasn’t the best environment to be in. We want to be focused on what we do, not on government relations of that sort,” Durov pointed out.The interview comes just a day after Carlson published the first post on his newly-created Telegram page, the Tucker Carlson Network, where users will “get all the latest updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and exclusive content.” There are already more than 150,000 subscribers for the channel, and their number is growing with every passing second.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

pavel durov's interview with tucker carlson, fbi's purported attempt to recruit a telegram engineer,