Iran's Annual Army Day Parade in Photos

Since 1921, massive celebrations commemorating the Iranian army have played a crucial role in uniting the nation and showcasing Iran's unwavering resilience against sanctions and its latest defense and combat capabilities.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117979888_0:0:2483:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_4fa84f521aa31d6285ea5af41c8e7b40.jpg

The 2024 celebration of Army Day is of particular significance this year due to a new round of developments in the Iran-Israel military confrontation.During the parade, President Ebrahim Raisi warned that the "tiniest invasion" by Israel would bring a "massive and harsh" response, as the region braces for a new potential stage of military hostilities in the area.In addition to the Iranian leadership and the nation's top military brass, army veterans, active servicemen and reservists attended the annually-held parade.Check out Sputnik's gallery to get a sneak peek into Iran's impressive military celebration!

