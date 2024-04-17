International
Iran's Annual Army Day Parade in Photos
Since 1921, massive celebrations commemorating the Iranian army have played a crucial role in uniting the nation and showcasing Iran's unwavering resilience against sanctions and its latest defense and combat capabilities.
The 2024 celebration of Army Day is of particular significance this year due to a new round of developments in the Iran-Israel military confrontation.During the parade, President Ebrahim Raisi warned that the "tiniest invasion" by Israel would bring a "massive and harsh" response, as the region braces for a new potential stage of military hostilities in the area.In addition to the Iranian leadership and the nation's top military brass, army veterans, active servicemen and reservists attended the annually-held parade.Check out Sputnik's gallery to get a sneak peek into Iran's impressive military celebration!
Iran's Annual Army Day Parade in Photos

17:15 GMT 17.04.2024
Since 1921, massive celebrations commemorating the Iranian army have played a crucial role in uniting the nation and showcasing Iran's unwavering resilience against sanctions and its latest defense and combat capabilities.
The 2024 celebration of Army Day is of particular significance this year due to a new round of developments in the Iran-Israel military confrontation.
During the parade, President Ebrahim Raisi warned that the "tiniest invasion" by Israel would bring a "massive and harsh" response, as the region braces for a new potential stage of military hostilities in the area.
In addition to the Iranian leadership and the nation's top military brass, army veterans, active servicemen and reservists attended the annually-held parade.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to get a sneak peek into Iran's impressive military celebration!
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iranian soldiers march in the military parade commemorating the country's annually-held Army Day in Tehran.

Iranian soldiers march in the military parade commemorating the country&#x27;s annually-held Army Day in Tehran. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iranian soldiers march in the military parade commemorating the country's annually-held Army Day in Tehran.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

An Iranian military truck carries an Arash drone past President Ebrahim Raisi and army officers.

An Iranian military truck carries an Arash drone past President Ebrahim Raisi and army officers. - Sputnik International
2/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

An Iranian military truck carries an Arash drone past President Ebrahim Raisi and army officers.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A military truck carries individual components of an S-300 air defense missile system.

A military truck carries individual components of an S-300 air defense missile system. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A military truck carries individual components of an S-300 air defense missile system.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iranian troops participate in the celebratory parade.

Iranian troops participate in the celebratory parade. - Sputnik International
4/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iranian troops participate in the celebratory parade.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

An Arash drone on display at the procession, held in Iran's capital.

An Arash drone on display at the procession, held in Iran&#x27;s capital. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

An Arash drone on display at the procession, held in Iran's capital.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the parade's audience, alongside high-ranking officials and commanders.

Iran&#x27;s President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the parade&#x27;s audience, alongside high-ranking officials and commanders. - Sputnik International
6/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the parade's audience, alongside high-ranking officials and commanders.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

An anti-American banner paraded on a truck during the Army Day procession.

An anti-American banner paraded on a truck during the Army Day procession. - Sputnik International
7/12
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

An anti-American banner paraded on a truck during the Army Day procession.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A member of the Iranian Armed Forces leads an army orchestra while a combat vehicle transports a missile.

A member of the Iranian Armed Forces leads an army orchestra while a combat vehicle transports a missile. - Sputnik International
8/12
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A member of the Iranian Armed Forces leads an army orchestra while a combat vehicle transports a missile.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Volunteer troops of the Iranian Army at a military base hosting the parade in northern Tehran.

Volunteer troops of the Iranian Army at a military base hosting the parade in northern Tehran. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Volunteer troops of the Iranian Army at a military base hosting the parade in northern Tehran.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Iranian missiles being demonstrated during the Army Day parade.

Iranian missiles being demonstrated during the Army Day parade. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Iranian missiles being demonstrated during the Army Day parade.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Iranian army members march at the parade.

Iranian army members march at the parade. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Iranian army members march at the parade.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Army trucks carrying missiles before the members of the ceremony.

Army trucks carrying missiles before the members of the ceremony. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Army trucks carrying missiles before the members of the ceremony.

