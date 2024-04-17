https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/israel-vows-retribution-against-iran-as-tensions-skyrocket--1117964476.html

Israel Vows Retribution Against Iran as Tensions Skyrocket

On this episode of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul and a panel of experts weigh in on a plethora of topics, including Israel weighing a retaliation attack on Iran.

The show begins with the former Media Advisor and Chief of Staff for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Aviv Bushinsky discussing Israel's strategic considerations in weighing retaliation following the recent attack by Iran.Then, Andrew Langer, president of the Institute for Liberty and founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement, delves into the ongoing Trump hush money trial in New York City, providing insights into the legal proceedings and implications for former President Trump and his political future.Later, human rights attorney Dan Kovalik discusses the significant developments in the Abu Ghraib trial, focusing on the poignant testimonies given by former detainees.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda providing an update on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the US government's considerations to increase aid.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

