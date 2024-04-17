https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/new-york-times-gaza-war-memo-apologetic-to-israel--report-1117973188.html

New York Times Gaza War Memo 'Apologetic to Israel' – Report

Right after the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, some New York Times staffers began to spar over whether the newspaper sticks to principles of unbiased coverage of the developments.

New York Times (NYT) journalists covering Israel's war on Gaza were instructed to limit the use of the term "genocide" and avoid the phrase "occupied territory" when describing Palestinian land, according to a copy of the newspaper's memo obtained by The Intercept.The memo, which was written by NYT standards editor Susan Wessling, international editor Philip Pan, and their deputies, reportedly "offers guidance about some terms and other issues we [the newspaper] have grappled with since the start of the [Palestinian-Israeli] conflict in October [2023]."Additionally, the guidance instructs journalists to refrain from using the word "fighters" when mentioning the October 7 2023 attack on the Jewish state conducted by members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which led to the escalation of the Palestine­-­Israel conflict.In this vein, The Intercept quoted unnamed NYT newsroom sources as saying that while the memo is presented as an outline for maintaining objective journalistic principles in reporting on the Gaza war, some of the document's contents show evidence of the paper's adherence to Israeli narratives.As for the memo's admonition against using the term "occupied territories," it obscures the reality of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and feeds Washington and Tel Aviv's claims that the conflict began on October 7, the insider said.The United Nations, along with much of the international community, considers the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem to be occupied Palestinian territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.Separately, the memo urged the journalists "to think hard" before using the words like "slaughter," "massacre" and "carnage," which "often convey more emotion than information."This comes after The Intercept published the results of its analysis of the coverage of the Gaza war by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times erage of between October 7 and November 24. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against the Jewish state, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a full-scale war against the Palestinian militant group. Israel then began the ongoing retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and launched a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas militants and rescuing hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack. Over 33,700 people have reportedly died due to Israeli strikes in Gaza so far, according to local officials. Israel's state's death toll currently stands at about 1,400.

