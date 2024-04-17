https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/orban-slams-brussels-for-violating-freedom-of-speech-by-canceling-conservative-conference-1117965575.html

Orban Slams Brussels for Violating Freedom of Speech by Canceling Conservative Conference

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday accused Brussels of violating freedom of speech after local authorities prevented a conference of right-wing European politicians from taking place in Belgium's capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mayor of Brussels' Saint-Josse-ten-Noode municipality, Emir Kir ordered the shutdown of the National Conservatism Conference (NatCon) "to guarantee public security." Orban was scheduled to participate. Later in the day, the political director of Orban’s office, Balazs Orban, called for changes in Europe, pointing to the lack of freedoms in the region. UK politician Nigel Farage, the founder of the Brexit Party, who was also attending NatCon, accused Brussels' Kir of being anti-democratic and "anti-free speech." Even Belgium's leader, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, slammed the situation as "unacceptable." The NatCon organizers rented a conference hall in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode after being twice refused the use of event venues in other areas of Brussels. Following Kir’s orders, the police arrived on site and reportedly shut down the event in the middle of Farage’s speech. About 40 people were due to participate in the conference, including ex-candidate for the French presidency Eric Zemmour, former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, ex-Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other right-wing politicians.

