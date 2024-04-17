https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/qatar-says-surprised-by-congressmans-threat-for-us-to-reevaluate-bilateral-relations-1117968923.html
Qatar Says 'Surprised' by Congressman's Threat for US to Reevaluate Bilateral Relations
The Qatari Embassy in Washington issued a statement expressing surprise at the comments made by US Congressman Steny Hoyer, who threatened to reevaluate bilateral relations if Qatar does not exert pressure on Hamas to make a deal on freeing the Israeli hostages it holds in the Gaza Strip.
"We read with interest Congressman Steny Hoyer's statement today regarding the Gaza hostage negotiations, but we are surprised by his threats to 'reevaluate' the US relationship with Qatar," the Qatari Embassy said in a release on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Hoyer urged Qatar to pressure Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and release the hostages it holds. Hoyer said the United States would reevaluate its relationship with Qatar if the latter does not apply pressure on Hamas. The Qatari Embassy said in the release that Qatar does not have direct control over Hamas or Israel and its sole role is to be a mediator in the conflict.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Qatari Embassy in Washington issued a statement expressing surprise at the comments made by US Congressman Steny Hoyer, who threatened to reevaluate bilateral relations if Qatar does not exert pressure on Hamas to make a deal on freeing the Israeli hostages it holds in the Gaza Strip.
"We read with interest Congressman Steny Hoyer's statement today regarding the Gaza hostage negotiations, but we are surprised by his threats to 'reevaluate' the US relationship with Qatar," the Qatari Embassy said in a release on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Hoyer urged Qatar to pressure Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and release the hostages it holds. Hoyer said the United States would reevaluate its relationship with Qatar if the latter does not apply pressure on Hamas.
The Qatari Embassy said in the release that Qatar does not have direct control over Hamas or Israel and its sole role is to be a mediator in the conflict.
"Israel and Hamas are entirely responsible for reaching an agreement," the release said. "Blaming the mediator is not constructive."
Hamas rejected all clauses of the latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposal and listed among its expanded demands a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli media.