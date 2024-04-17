https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/qatar-says-surprised-by-congressmans-threat-for-us-to-reevaluate-bilateral-relations-1117968923.html

Qatar Says 'Surprised' by Congressman's Threat for US to Reevaluate Bilateral Relations

Qatar Says 'Surprised' by Congressman's Threat for US to Reevaluate Bilateral Relations

Sputnik International

The Qatari Embassy in Washington issued a statement expressing surprise at the comments made by US Congressman Steny Hoyer, who threatened to reevaluate bilateral relations if Qatar does not exert pressure on Hamas to make a deal on freeing the Israeli hostages it holds in the Gaza Strip.

2024-04-17T03:07+0000

2024-04-17T03:07+0000

2024-04-17T03:07+0000

iran-israel row

qatar

hamas

us

us hegemony

world

genocide

hostages

palestine-israel conflict

ethnic cleansing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117968765_0:149:3077:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_420a6add673ba2dd92b67ba264af5646.jpg

"We read with interest Congressman Steny Hoyer's statement today regarding the Gaza hostage negotiations, but we are surprised by his threats to 'reevaluate' the US relationship with Qatar," the Qatari Embassy said in a release on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Hoyer urged Qatar to pressure Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and release the hostages it holds. Hoyer said the United States would reevaluate its relationship with Qatar if the latter does not apply pressure on Hamas. The Qatari Embassy said in the release that Qatar does not have direct control over Hamas or Israel and its sole role is to be a mediator in the conflict. Hamas rejected all clauses of the latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposal and listed among its expanded demands a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli media.

qatar

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us hegemonym western pressure, qatari position, qatari mediation, qatari role in mediation, qatar mediates crisis, us threatens qatar, us-qatar relations, palestin-israel conflict, humanitarian catastrophe, genocide, refugees, palestinian people, hostages, hostage deal