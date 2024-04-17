https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/trump-challenges-judge-merchan-as-hush-money-trial-enters-second-day-1117962858.html

Trump Challenges Judge Merchan as Hush Money Trial Enters Second Day

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics from around the world, including the latest out of the Trump hush money trial.

The show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes weighing in on the challenges of selecting a jury for the Trump hush money trial, noting that out of 500 prospective jurors, dozens were dismissed for inability to remain impartial.Then, former CIA Whistleblower and the host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou delved into the legal intricacies surrounding the Abu Ghraib trial, including grueling testimonies from the former detainees.The second hour starts with journalist and activist Robert Fantina exploring how Israel's war cabinet will respond to the recent Iranian attack, and how this affects relations with the Biden administration.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda examining the critical shortages Ukraine is facing in ammunition, troops, and air defense, discussing the strategic implications of these deficiencies and Ukraine's growing frustration and feelings of isolation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

