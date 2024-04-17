https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/trump-challenges-judge-merchan-as-hush-money-trial-enters-second-day-1117962858.html
Trump Challenges Judge Merchan as Hush Money Trial Enters Second Day
Trump Challenges Judge Merchan as Hush Money Trial Enters Second Day
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics from around the world, including the latest out of the Trump hush money trial.
2024-04-17T04:11+0000
2024-04-17T04:11+0000
2024-04-17T08:13+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
iran
israel
joe biden
ukraine
abu ghraib
central intelligence agency (cia)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117962679_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aec60ea6b45727eac15d9fa8110433ee.jpg
Trump Challenges Judge Merchan as Hush Money Trial Enters Second Day
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics from around the world, including the latest out of the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes weighing in on the challenges of selecting a jury for the Trump hush money trial, noting that out of 500 prospective jurors, dozens were dismissed for inability to remain impartial.Then, former CIA Whistleblower and the host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou delved into the legal intricacies surrounding the Abu Ghraib trial, including grueling testimonies from the former detainees.The second hour starts with journalist and activist Robert Fantina exploring how Israel's war cabinet will respond to the recent Iranian attack, and how this affects relations with the Biden administration.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda examining the critical shortages Ukraine is facing in ammunition, troops, and air defense, discussing the strategic implications of these deficiencies and Ukraine's growing frustration and feelings of isolation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117962679_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd80186a7ec8bc0d1444713257ad3ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump hush money trial latest, abu ghraib prison, us crimes in iraq, israel attack of iran, ukraine ammunition shortage
the final countdown, trump hush money trial latest, abu ghraib prison, us crimes in iraq, israel attack of iran, ukraine ammunition shortage
Trump Challenges Judge Merchan as Hush Money Trial Enters Second Day
04:11 GMT 17.04.2024 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 17.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics from around the world, including the latest out of the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes weighing in on the challenges of selecting a jury for the Trump hush money trial, noting that out of 500 prospective jurors, dozens were dismissed for inability to remain impartial.
Then, former CIA Whistleblower and the host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou delved into the legal intricacies surrounding the Abu Ghraib trial, including grueling testimonies from the former detainees.
The second hour starts with journalist and activist Robert Fantina exploring how Israel's war cabinet will respond to the recent Iranian attack, and how this affects relations with the Biden administration.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda examining the critical shortages Ukraine is facing in ammunition, troops, and air defense, discussing the strategic implications of these deficiencies and Ukraine's growing frustration and feelings of isolation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM