Trump Trial, Ukraine Aid, DOJ to Sue Live Nation

The Pentagon finds Marine snipers could not have stopped the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. Marines still have questions.

Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the role of China in mediating between Israel and Iran, whether talk of further retaliation portends a wider regional war, reports that Washington tried to persuade Tehran to allow a “symbolic strike” by Israel, and House Speaker Mike Johnson’s new attempt to get military aid through Congress by separating funds for Israel and Ukraine.Illinois market president of Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses whether the Biden administration is keeping its promises on restoring Fair Housing Act regulations, the effect of housing regulations issued by prior administrations, why the federal government has a responsibility to create a fair housing environment, and how political considerations affect the creation of regulations.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses day two of jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, how to interpret some of the actions of Trump and his team in the court, how the Supreme Court might rule on a technical January 6 charge, how allowing economic penalties for protest organizers will affect the right to assembly, how President Joe Biden is faring on the campaign trail, and the New York Times controlling its reporters’ language about Israel’s war on Gaza.Organizer for Artists Against Apartheid and Eve6 guitarist Jon Siebels discusses reports that the Department of Justice will sue Live Nation for antitrust violations, how changing business practices in the music industry have affected art, how artists are trying to gain autonomy over their art in the age of streaming, and how artists and cultural workers are organizing to connect arts to politics.The Misfits also discuss stabbings and alleged poisonings in Australia, AI boyfriends, and the limits of Wikipedia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

